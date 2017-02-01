Jodie Kidd Has Revealed Her Anxiety Got So Bad She Felt Like She ?Couldn?t Breathe?

The former model says she now loves her curves

'I THOUGHT I WAS GOING TO DIE'

JODIE Kidd has revealed her anxiety got so bad at the height of her career that she felt like she “couldn’t breathe”.

The former top model graced the catwalks in the 90s but admitted she had to quit the industry when it all became too much for her.

Jodie Kidd has revealed she had such bad anxiety that she thought she was “going to die”

Writing for Femail, she said: “Twenty years ago, I suffered from anxiety. Walking down catwalks, doing press junkets and live TV were absolutely terrifying for me.

“I felt like I couldn’t breathe, that my heart was going to jump out of my chest.

“People didn’t understand and said ‘Pull yourself together’ or ‘Snap out of it’, which are the worst things you can say. I was prescribed beta-blockers.

“But I had gone from a very active healthy childhood to just doing nothing, so I lost all my muscles from riding and became a gawky 6 ft 2 in skinny girl walking a million catwalks.”

She continued: “I found it difficult to eat because I was so anxious and panicked, and then I was in a spiral because I was getting more jobs and becoming even more anxious.

PA:Press Association

The former model said it all became too much for her and she quit modelling

“In the end, I had to walk away: I gave up modelling and moved to the country and grew flowers.

“I had to remove all the factors that put me in that state, but it stopped my career for a long time.

“Now I understand anxiety and what’s going on, but for years, I thought I was going to have a heart attack and die.”

While she was known for her slim physique, Jodie, 38, says her body has changed for the better since she stopped modelling.

Jodie Kidd sets Top Gear lap record

She said: "My body has changed dramatically since I stopped modelling. Having been a flat-chested catwalk model, I’m now doing extreme sporting challenges, and my body’s become a lot stronger and more muscular.

"What I don’t like is the mummy tummy and saggy butt — approaching 40, all those things start heading south.

PA:Press Association

Jodie says she loves her curves

"It’s fantastic to have boobs finally, but I know if I really lose weight, that’s the first thing that goes.

"It’s a fine line between feeling womanly and curvy, having boobs and a bit of a butt, and being skinny and drawn."

