Dubai Stops British Woman Flying Home For Cancer Surgery

Luisa Williams was unexpectedly diagnosed with advanced stage three cancer

Dubai is refusing to let a British woman fly home for life-saving cancer treatment because her charity work in the UAE has angered officials, she has claimed.

Luisa Williams was unexpectedly diagnosed with advanced stage three cancer just days ago and needs an organ removed to stop it bursting or the disease developing into the irreversible stage four.

She has arranged to see a specialist in the UK on Monday and was set to fly back tomorrow, but the authorities are refusing to hand over her passport amid a dispute over her charity work.

The 41-year-old, originally from Yorkshire, has now been forced to cancel her flight.

She has been living in Dubai for the past decade working for various charities including Volunteers in UAE and has amassed a following on Facebook of more than 12,000.

Officials claimed she broke committed financial fraud when she was trying to help save the lives of two boys by fundraising online.

Luisa Williams' passport has been seized by the police in the UAE as she tries to fly home

The Arabic prosecution document that Luisa said she was forced to sign under duress

She was held and interrogated for 10 hours and refused a translator back in December 2015, when she said signed an Arabic document under duress and her passport was taken from her.

Luisa was dragged through the court system and was eventually found not guilty of the serious charges, and guilty of a misdemeanor charge, relating to the attempt to fundraise online.

Unlike the UK, using the internet to raise money for charity is illegal in Dubai, and she was told she would be deported for it.

While she was waiting for it to be processed, she found out she had cancer.

Luisa Williams, who goes by the name of Lola Lopez online, needs emergency treatment

Dubai officials are refusing to hand over her passport amid a long-standing dispute

On Facebook she goes by the name of Lola Lopez, where she wrote: 'For the love of God they won't return my passport and are effectively denying me urgent life saving medical care.

'Is it not enough that I'm internally bleeding and my kidney could rupture at any time?

'Do they want me dead?

'I've served this country for 10 years and this is the thanks I get.

Brilliant. Cheers.'

She told MailOnline that the embassy have been helping her, but that she was still no closer to coming home.

Luisa, from Yorkshire in the UK, has worked for charity out in Dubai for the past decade

Luisa said there was a chance she had annoyed somebody high up and she was staying with a friend.

She told MailOnline: 'They are holding it because they say i am guilty of asking for money on the internet - But I didn't.

'I can surrender any time I want - but I am sick and i need to be near a hospital - and the procedure to release her documentation would take up to three weeks.

'I need a procedure tomorrow to determine the extent of the cancer in my bladder

'I have an appointment on Monday with an oncologist in the UK, who will take out my kidney but at this rate.

'But I can't get there.'

She is internally bleeding and the cancer is on the outer edge of her kidney, meaning she needs it removed along with parts of her bladder and ureter.

The treatment she needs is said to cost £21,500 in Dubai, so a friend of hers from the UK organised for her to see an oncologist in Nottingham.

But police in the UAE refused to turn over her documents, meaning she cannot travel.

She now is faced with a painstaking scenario of filling forms and hoping the authorities sign off on her paperwork.

MailOnline has contacted the Foreign Office.