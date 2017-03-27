Home | Sports | Javier Mascherano superfan gets bizarre tattoo to remember the Argentine’s world class tackle
Wrestlemania 33: The Undertaker retires Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan bodyslams Andre The Giant…

Javier Mascherano superfan gets bizarre tattoo to remember the Argentine’s world class tackle



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 27/03/2017 03:23:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Javier Mascherano superfan gets bizarre tattoo to remember the Argentine’s world class tackle Javier Mascherano superfan gets bizarre tattoo to remember the Argentine’s world class tackle
Tat's odd

Barcelona ace met his biggest supporter where they shared a snap together with the tattoo

THERE are some moments in football that passionate supporters will never forget.

But one Argentina fan in particular has a memory of Javier Mascherano etched on his skin forever.

Javier Mascherano produced this match-saving tackle in a World Cup semi-final clash in 2014

Reuters

Javier Mascherano produced this match-saving tackle in a World Cup semi-final clash in 2014
Superfan met his idol and couldn’t resist showing off his tattoo

Mundo Deportivo

Superfan met his idol and couldn’t resist showing off his tattoo

So when he met the Barcelona ace, he saw it as the perfect opportunity to show Mascherano a tattoo that he had done in tribute to a moment during the 2014 World Cup.

Keep up to date with ALL the latest Football news, gossip and rumours

In a tense semi-final clash between Argentina and Holland, Arjen Robben looked almost certain to score in the dying embers of the game.

The winger darted into the penalty box and pulled the trigger only for Mascherano to come in with a last ditch tackle to deflect the ball wide.

He saved a certain goal before Argentina went onto book their place in the final after defeating the Oranje men on penalties.

The defender almost certainly kept Argentina in the match as they progressed to the final

Getty Images

The defender almost certainly kept Argentina in the match as they progressed to the final Roma star Francesco Totti scores scorching volley in training

And the fan couldn't resist a picture of Mascherano alongside his tattoo which is based around the number 14 - the shirt number the defender wears for his country.

Argentina fell at the final hurdle in the final as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Germany.

And they are in a battle to qualify for the World Cup in Russia as they sit third in their qualifying group.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
Argentina, Javier Mascherano
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Latest UK News