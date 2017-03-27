Javier Mascherano superfan gets bizarre tattoo to remember the Argentine’s world class tackle

Barcelona ace met his biggest supporter where they shared a snap together with the tattoo

THERE are some moments in football that passionate supporters will never forget.

But one Argentina fan in particular has a memory of Javier Mascherano etched on his skin forever.

Reuters

Mundo Deportivo

Javier Mascherano produced this match-saving tackle in a World Cup semi-final clash in 2014Superfan met his idol and couldn’t resist showing off his tattoo

So when he met the Barcelona ace, he saw it as the perfect opportunity to show Mascherano a tattoo that he had done in tribute to a moment during the 2014 World Cup.

In a tense semi-final clash between Argentina and Holland, Arjen Robben looked almost certain to score in the dying embers of the game.

The winger darted into the penalty box and pulled the trigger only for Mascherano to come in with a last ditch tackle to deflect the ball wide.

He saved a certain goal before Argentina went onto book their place in the final after defeating the Oranje men on penalties.

Getty Images

The defender almost certainly kept Argentina in the match as they progressed to the final

And the fan couldn't resist a picture of Mascherano alongside his tattoo which is based around the number 14 - the shirt number the defender wears for his country.

Argentina fell at the final hurdle in the final as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Germany.

And they are in a battle to qualify for the World Cup in Russia as they sit third in their qualifying group.