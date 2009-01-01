Home | Sports | Full Transcript: Jose Mourinho's Unbelievable Rant After Manchester United's Failure To Beat Struggling Hull City

Jose Mourinho made his annoyance known throughout his press conference following Manchester United's goalless draw with Hull City.

In the above video the Red Devils boss speaks to the media and attempts to explain why his side were unable to come away from the clash with all three points.

Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic was in top form throughout the tie at Old Trafford, and made a number of saves as an increasingly frustrated United failed to break the deadlock.

The Portuguese brought Wayne Rooney on at half time to replace Michael Carrick, but even with the extra fire-power the Red Devils could not find that all-important goal.

Jose Mourinho made his annoyance known throughout his press conference

Full transcript

"I'm not happy, I'm not happy of course. I'm not happy with the result. I don't criticise the opponents. The opponent is fighting for their life. Every point is gold.

"They have to fight with everything they have and they tried to see what they would be allowed to do, the referee gave the feedback and then they were comfortable doing what they did for 90 minutes.

"I am not critical of them because if i was in their position, fighting for life, fighting for the point that can mean a lot for them in the end. I'm not critical of them at all."

Mourinho's Manchester United drew 0-0 with Hull City (Photo: Getty)

Read More

Do you think Oumar Niasse should have been sent off?

"I really don't understand why you ask me these questions since the beginning of the season. Because we would be much more, I don't know if professional is the word.

"If I was in your place I would not ask the manager, if I was in your place I would just say and write what I see, what I think, what is my opinion.

"If I was on your side I would not be asking the Manchester United manager. I would just, game after game, I would just write what is happening every game with us, if not every game, almost every game, because if I speak I am punished. I don't want to be punished."

Mourinho cannot believe his side's inability to get the breakthrough (Photo: Julian Finney)

On his side's sluggish first half performance

"You know very slow start but big chances, big saves, total control. And then in the first half the opponents start doing what they made even more in the second half, the referees start allowing them to do in the first half and then I don't want to speak more about refereeing decisions because I repeat, if I was in your place, because I don't know, maybe it's changed, maybe your industry is going in another direction.

"For me, make journalism is to say the truth. You simply have to tell the truth. If you go game after game with Manchester United, and you see what happened with Manchester City what happened here with Burnley, West Ham, what happened with Stoke, almost everywhere.

"You do your job, you do a public service. Tell the truth, it's as simple as that. If the truth is that Manchester United in the first half didn't play well, so be it. We should play better in the first half than we did. Make journalism true. Don't ask me questions I cannot answer.

"You know clearly that I am different. I am different, the rules for me are different I am different in every thing. I watch my team in the hotel, I was forbidden to go to the stadium. My assistant had a six matches stadium ban, I didn't touch anyone. Yesterday one fourth official told to a manager, 'I very much enjoy your passion, so do what you want to do.' Today I was told sit down or I will send you to the stands.

"So everything is different for me, so don't ask me questions that will put me in a difficult situation.

"So to end the story, I just want to say simple: 0-0, great point for them, congratulations, bad point for us, we have to keep going. We have another game at the weekend."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports