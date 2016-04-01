England Ace George Burgess Opens The Door To Shock Super League Switch

South Sydney star has good reason to dream of a move back to England

GEORGE Burgess has placed Super League teams on alert by declaring he would love to come back to England one day.

And he will soon have an added reason to return from South Sydney, when his son is born in two months’ time.

The England prop has established himself as one of the NRL’s best after moving Down Under, but has never played a professional club game on these shores.

Even though he is under contract until the end of the 2018 season, the thought of coming home does appeal.

Burgess told SunSport: “Life’s treating me great and I can’t see myself changing any time soon.

“But I’ve always said I wouldn’t rule out a move to Super League as it’s something I always wanted to do when I was a young kid and I never got the chance to do.

“So it would be a great achievement for me to do that at some point in my career.

“No-one has approached me directly about moving back but it would be a good thing, for my wife and little boy as well so they can see where I grew up. That would add a bit of value to it as well.

“I’m sure it would be a great experience for us all.”

Burgess has more immediate goals on his horizon, getting back to his best with south Sydney after an injury-hit 2016 and going for a place in England’s World Cup squad.

The 24-year-old featured in last year’s Four Nations and his Australian base puts him in line to face Samoa in May’s mid-season Test in Sydney.

And he believes coach Wayne Bennett can put England on the road to ‘something great,’ even if it does not happen this year.

He added: “The World Cup doesn’t enter my thinking. I’ve got to focus on what I do for Souths first and putting myself in the frame – there’s a lot of rugby to play between now and then.

“And I had a bit of a down year last year with my fitness and picking up a few injuries, so I’m trying to get over a few of those this year and get back to where I need to be.

“It was a great experience to work under a new coach and someone with such experience, I think we’re building something really good with England at the minute. We’ve just got to stick with it and be consistent with our goals.

“It’s like anything, if you stick to it and keep believing, that’s the main thing. I think we can achieve something great, whether it’s this year, next year or whenever.”