Man Receives 56 Tickets?Or Trip From Newcastle To Oxford

A football fan who booked a split fare in order to cut down the cost of seeing his team in action was stunned to receive 56 separate tickets.

The supporter, who tweeted under the name of Jonny, had booked a trip from Newcastle to Oxford for the teams' FA Cup clash last Saturday. 

Under an an eye-watering photo of the tickets laid out on his bed, he jokingly thanked his friend for 'the worst advice AV ever received. Get a split ticket to oxford he said. FIFTY SIX TICKETS ARE YOU HAVING ME ON'.

The frugal scheme saved £56, he explained.

Football fans shell out a fortune to follow their team around the country and split fares are seen as a way to save the pennies.

The supporter's tweet prompted other people to tell of their own thriftiness, including one football fan who posted a picture of a mound of tickets for a trip to see Southampton, which he said saved him £30.

 

Travel from one end of the country to the other sets rail passengers back hundreds of pounds.  

An open return from Wick in Scotland to Penzance in Cornwall, leaving a week from now, is priced at £467.40 on Trainline.

From Shanklin in the Isle of Wight to Buxton in Derbyshire is said to be the UK's most expensive rail journey. An anytime return, leaving a week from now, costs £501.40.

The TrainSplit website claims to save users money by helping travellers buy a series of cheaper tickets for a route.

Giving the example of an off-peak fare between Birmingham and Leeds, the site says it can save passengers more than £20, with peak-time savings even higher. 

 

 


Derbyshire, Football
