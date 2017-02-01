Mourners gather at funeral of Graham Taylor

The stars of English football have come together to pay their respects to Graham Taylor at the former England manager's funeral today.

A service in memory of the football legend is being held at St Mary's church in Watford, the town whose team he took to the top of the game.

The service will be shown on two big screens outside the church for the 5,000 fans expected to attend and remember Taylor, who died earlier this month from a suspected heart attack aged 72.

Ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, West Ham's Sir Trevor Brooking and England stars John Barnes and David Platt were among those seen going into the service this morning.

The funeral is being held of Graham Taylor, who managed Watford, Aston Villa and England before becoming a pundit

The 5,000 fans expected to turn up at St Mary's Church, Watford, where the service will be shown on big screens outside

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was among those arriving at the service this morning

England and West Ham legend Trevor Brooking and Arsenal's Pat Rice were among those going into the church today

Former England stars David Platt and John Barnes, who both played under Taylor, came to pay their respects to their old boss

Commentator John Motson and his wife Anne. Motson will read a tribute from Taylor's friend and former boss, Elton John

Tributes to the former manager were paid in the order of service. Commentator John Motson will read a tribute by Elton John

His wife Rita and daughters Joanne and Karen announced his death on January 12, saying: 'With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.

'The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.'

After Watford beat Arsenal last night, team star Troy Deeney said: 'It's Graham Taylor's funeral tomorrow and we would like to dedicate this result to his family.'

After beginning his managerial career at Lincoln, Taylor was recruited by Watford chairman Sir Elton John in 1977.

Taylor took the club on an extraordinary rise from Division Four into the top tier of English football in a 10-year reign. He also led them to the 1984 FA Cup final before taking over at Aston Villa.

There, he got the Midlands club back into the First Division at the first time of asking and took them to a second-place finish before becoming England boss in 1990.

He guided England to the 1992 European Championship in Sweden, but the team were eliminated at the group stage.

Former Arsenal defenders Martin Keown and Lee Dixon, who both now work as TV pundits, were among the players present

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was among the many football bosses and coaches in attendance for the church service

Ex-Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood (left) and Barry Fry (right), who has been in the game for five decades, also attended

Another former manager turned pundit, David Pleat (left), and broadcaster Mark Chapman were at the church this morning

Elton John paid tribute to the manager after his death, writing on Instagram: 'I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham's passing.

'He was like a brother to me. We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever.

'He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to uncharted territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius.

'This is a sad and dark day for Watford. The club and the town. We will cherish Graham and drown our sorrows in the many brilliant memories he gave us.

'I love you Graham. I will miss you very much. My thoughts go out to Rita, Joanne, Karen and the whole Taylor family. @watfordfcofficial #GrahamTaylor #RIP.'

Hundreds of Watford fans stood outside to remember the manager who changed their team in the 1980s

Watford supporters who came wearing hats and scarfs held up orders of service ahead of the funeral this morning

Fans in Watford scarfs and holding flowers lined the route of the funeral cortege this morning ahead of the service

Fans have told of their sadness at the death of the man who led their team to glory. Many are expected at the service today

Taylor was popular among the sporting fraternity and in the media following a hugely successful career as a player, manager and broadcaster.

Two of his former England players, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, were quick to pay tribute following his death earlier this month.

Shearer tweeted: 'Completely shocked by news of Graham Taylor. Always held him in the very highest regard - the man who gave me my first England cap. So sad.'

Lineker said: 'Very sad news that Graham Taylor has passed away. An outstanding manager, lover of football and thoroughly decent man.'

Taylor was born on September 15, 1944 in Nottinghamshire and developed a love for football through his father, who was a sports journalist for the Scunthorpe Evening Telegraph.

After emerging at Grimsby, he joined Lincoln for £4,000 in 1968 but had to retire four years later due to a serious hip injury. That led him to pursue a long-term interest in coaching.

