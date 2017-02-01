Home | Sports | Chinese Transfer Interest Has NOT Turned Salomon Rondon's Head Claims Tony Pulis
Chinese Transfer Interest Has NOT Turned Salomon Rondon's Head Claims Tony Pulis



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  01/02/2017 06:21:00
West Brom boss Tony Pulis insists that top scorer Salomon Rondon has been unsettled by personal problems rather than a big-money bid from China.

Rondon, the 27-year-old Venezuelan striker who became the Baggies' record signing when he signed from Zenit St Petersburg for £12million in 2015, is the subject of a £32million bid from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjin.

West Brom have told Tianjin that the forward is not for sale.

But the transfer window in China does not close until the end of this month and the concern at the Hawthorns is that they could be hit by an even bigger offer

Rondon was substituted after 62 minutes of last night's 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough after a lacklustre display that saw him hit the post with a simple chance.

But Pulis was quick to rubbish suggestions that the striker's head has been turned by the chance to earn £200,000-a-week in the Far East - and revealed that Rondon has been upset by a family issue.

Pulis said: "There’s lots of stuff going on around Salomon and I’ve got to make sure he’s focused.

"It's not football stuff. It’s nothing to do with the speculation.

"It’s a personal thing to do with his family back in Venezuela.

Tony Pulis insists Rondon's head hasn't been turned (Photo: Getty)

"We understand where he is at at the moment and he worked his socks off for a good hour.

"So we will look at him. He’s a great lad and been a good player for us.

"There are no problems with him playing.”

Rondon has scored seven goals for the Baggies this season, but hasn't found the target in eight games since netting a hat-trick against Swansea in mid-December.

