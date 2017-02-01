Home | Sports | Branislav Ivanovic Seals Chelsea Exit Completing Free Transfer Move To Zenit St Petersburg
Sutton Chairman Blasts "Absolute Nonsense" Suggestion Non-Leaguers Will Switch Arsenal FA Cup clash Elsewhere
Chinese Transfer Interest Has NOT Turned Salomon Rondon's Head Claims Tony Pulis

Branislav Ivanovic Seals Chelsea Exit Completing Free Transfer Move To Zenit St Petersburg



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/02/2017 06:33:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Branislav Ivanovic Seals Chelsea Exit Completing Free Transfer Move To Zenit St Petersburg Branislav Ivanovic

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has completed his free transfer to Zenit St Petersburg.

The club allowed the Blues stalwart to go clearing to negotiate a transfer elsewhere.

Zenit moved swiftly after being given the green light by Chelsea.

And he has completed his switch to Russia.

Earlier this week Antonio Conte admitted he hadn't spoken to Ivanovic about his plans but he is aware that the Serb is in negotiations with another club.

Antonio Conte allowed Ivanovic to negotiate a move away to another club

“I haven’t spoken with [Ivanovic] about his decision. He is talking with another club, until now I don’t know," Conte said.

When asked if Ivanovic’s deal could go through on Monday, Conte said: "It is better to ask the player."

Chelsea's Italian manager added: “He (Ivanovic) has played a lot of games for this club, won a lot for this club.

Seven biggest deals of the January window

“He is 32 and can play for many years. He can continue to play at the top level.

“But you have to respect the decision. A legend of the club and if you are not playing a lot you can make a decision to move to another team.”

 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
Chelsea, Antonio Conte, Zenit St Petersburg, Branislav Ivanovic
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Prince Harry Visits The London Ambulance Service

Prince Harry Visits The London Ambulance Service

Drunk Jet Passenger Went Berserk?, Spat Blood And Started Shouting ?Bin Laden? On Qatar Flight

Drunk Jet Passenger Went Berserk?, Spat Blood And Started Shouting ?Bin Laden? On Qatar Flight

Teenage Drug Dealer Admits Selling Ecstasy Toragic Schoolgirl Who Died After Taking The Drug

Teenage Drug Dealer Admits Selling Ecstasy Toragic Schoolgirl Who Died After Taking The Drug

Latest UK News