Branislav Ivanovic Seals Chelsea Exit Completing Free Transfer Move To Zenit St Petersburg

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has completed his free transfer to Zenit St Petersburg.

The club allowed the Blues stalwart to go clearing to negotiate a transfer elsewhere.

Zenit moved swiftly after being given the green light by Chelsea.

And he has completed his switch to Russia.

Earlier this week Antonio Conte admitted he hadn't spoken to Ivanovic about his plans but he is aware that the Serb is in negotiations with another club.

“I haven’t spoken with [Ivanovic] about his decision. He is talking with another club, until now I don’t know," Conte said.

When asked if Ivanovic’s deal could go through on Monday, Conte said: "It is better to ask the player."

Chelsea's Italian manager added: “He (Ivanovic) has played a lot of games for this club, won a lot for this club.

“He is 32 and can play for many years. He can continue to play at the top level.

“But you have to respect the decision. A legend of the club and if you are not playing a lot you can make a decision to move to another team.”

