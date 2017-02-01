Home | Sports | Sutton Chairman Blasts "Absolute Nonsense" Suggestion Non-Leaguers Will Switch Arsenal FA Cup clash Elsewhere
Sutton Chairman Blasts "Absolute Nonsense" Suggestion Non-Leaguers Will Switch Arsenal FA Cup clash Elsewhere



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/02/2017 06:44:00
Sutton United chairman Bruce Elliot has rubbished suggestions the non-league side are looking to switch the location of their FA Cup fifth round clash with Arsenal.

The Gunners are set to visit Gander Green Lane on the weekend of February 18, after the pair were drawn together in Monday’s draw.

Mirror Football revealed on Tuesday that Sutton have no interest in heading away from their 5,000 capacity stadium, after a potential switch to Selhurst Park had been mooted.

Sutton will get a substantial TV windfall from it being shown live while the interest it will drive will also be a huge money-spinner for the club and Elliot is keen on keeping the “romance” of the tie alive, by staging it on home soil.

Jamie Collins, matchwinner against Leeds, celebrates with the Sutton United fans (Photo: Getty Images Europe)

Sutton stars celebrate their fourth round win (Photo: REUTERS)

Having faced both AFC Wimbledon and Leeds at home in the previous rounds, Elliot declared: “It’s absolute nonsense. It has never been discussed or mentioned as a possibility.

“We have a meeting tonight and for some reason they thought it was going to be on the agenda. Even if we wanted to move the FA are keen they don’t want a change.

“They want teams drawn out of the hat first to play at home. It’s just the way it is.

“Changes can be made if a pitch is not safe, but we’ve shown that we can have games here. There is nothing different about the tie, except for the team we are playing.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
