Home | Sports | Champion Hurdle Contender Yanworth Ruled Out Of Sandown On Saturday And Could Head Straight To The Cheltenham Festival
West Ham Vs Manchester City: All The Latest Team News Ahead Of Wednesday?s Premier League Clash
Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Jamie Carragher Slams Misfiring Gunners And Claims They Will Be Lucky To Avoid Defeat

Champion Hurdle Contender Yanworth Ruled Out Of Sandown On Saturday And Could Head Straight To The Cheltenham Festival



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/02/2017 06:51:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Champion Hurdle Contender Yanworth Ruled Out Of Sandown On Saturday And Could Head Straight To The Cheltenham Festival Champion Hurdle
SLIGHT SETBACK

Alan King's star hurdler is a 4-1 shot for the Champion Hurdle and could now go straight to Cheltenham depending on how well he recovers

YANWORTH has been ruled out of Saturday’s Contenders Hurdle at Sandown with a setback. 

The Alan King-trained chestnut was due to have his prep race for the Champion Hurdle, but may now head straight to the Cheltenham Festival next month.

Yanworth will not run at Sandown this Saturday

PA

Yanworth will not run at Sandown this Saturday

A winner of six of his seven starts over hurdles, his only defeat came to Yorkhill in the Neptune at the Festival 12 months ago and he beat The New One in the Christmas Hurdle last time out.

According to the ante-post betting he is the leading British-trained challenger for the Champion Hurdle this year.

Yanworth a leading contender for the Champion Hurdle

Owner JP McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry said: “He’s just met with a small problem. He’s tweaked a muscle in behind, it’s nothing serious but he can’t run this weekend.

Relive the legendary Kauto Star's Triple Crown success right here

"Hopefully it won't take too long to come right and we can get going with him again.

"Whether he runs again we'll just have to play it by ear, he could go straight to Cheltenham."

SANDOWN SWERVE

Classy novice chaser Politologue likely to skip the Scilly Isles at Sandown this Saturday

HOLD YOUR HORSES

Impressive bumper winner Debuchet is not certain to head to the Festival for the Champion Bumper

THISTLE LOST NOTHING

Thistlecrack's owner Heather Snook still has complete faith in her chaser despite his defeat to Many Clouds in the Cotswold Chase

ALL ABOARD ALCALA

Racing Tips - Top Tipster Steven Mullen's best horse racing selections for Wednesday, February 1


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Sports Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
Champion Hurdle, Cheltenham, Sandown, Yorkhill, The New On
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Prince Harry Visits The London Ambulance Service

Prince Harry Visits The London Ambulance Service

Drunk Jet Passenger Went Berserk?, Spat Blood And Started Shouting ?Bin Laden? On Qatar Flight

Drunk Jet Passenger Went Berserk?, Spat Blood And Started Shouting ?Bin Laden? On Qatar Flight

Teenage Drug Dealer Admits Selling Ecstasy Toragic Schoolgirl Who Died After Taking The Drug

Teenage Drug Dealer Admits Selling Ecstasy Toragic Schoolgirl Who Died After Taking The Drug

Latest UK News