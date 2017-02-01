Home | Sports | Football Hooligans Meet For Organised Fight In Holland
Football Hooligans Meet For Organised Fight In Holland



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/02/2017 05:09:00
Football Hooligans Meet For Organised Fight In Holland Hooligans Meet For Organised Fight In Holland
  • The violent scrap took place between fans of Dutch teams Feyenoord and AZ
  • Angry football hooligans brawled on a field in Alkmaar, a city in the Netherlands
  • The scrap was an example of a phenomenon known as 20-20 fights

This shocking footage shows violent football hooligans fighting in what appears to be an organised brawl.

A 'Fight Club' culture of hooliganism is breeding among European football fans, police warn, with deaths from the organised dust-ups only a matter of time.

The warning comes as a video emerged of rival fans fighting a brutal hand-to-hand battle on some deserted land.

 

Hooligans from the current Dutch league leaders Feyenoord and those from AZ met each other in an arranged fight on a field in the city of Alkmaar, in the north-western part of the Netherlands.

The video shows the Feyenoord hooligans in black, and those from AZ arranged in white. 

On the battle cry of 'Feyenoord Hooligans!' the groups then charge at each other.

The lines quickly descend into a chaotic melee, with hits and kicks flying in all directions.

A police spokesman said: 'We have no idea whether anyone injured went to a hospital,' and added that they were considering whether to investigate the fight as a criminal matter.

 This shocking footage shows violent football hooligans fighting in what appears to be an organised brawl

This shocking footage shows violent football hooligans fighting in what appears to be an organised brawl

The scrap was an example of a phenomenon known as 20-20 fights, well known to the Dutch police. 

The pre-arranged fights see 20 combatants on each side meet according to a clearly defined set of rules, which normally excludes the use of any weapons and hitting or kicking those already fallen to the ground.

The planned fist fights are reminiscent of the 1999 film Fight Club, based on Chuck Palahniuk's novel. 

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton star as the founders of an underground organisation where men meet to fight each other.

A spokesman for the Rotterdam police, the city where Feyenoord is based, said: 'The battered faces and black eyes of hooligans in the stands give away some without other proof.'

 The scrap was an example of a phenomenon known as 20-20 fights, well known to the Dutch police

The scrap was an example of a phenomenon known as 20-20 fights, well known to the Dutch police

 The video shows the Feyenoord hooligans in black, and those from AZ arranged in white

The video shows the Feyenoord hooligans in black, and those from AZ arranged in white

The Rotterdam police said the fights are 'highly undesirable'. While the fights take place on remote locations like a forest or in fields, they say they still could involve innocent people getting injured.

The spokesman said: 'They also firmly kick and hit each other. In any case this will lead to injuries and we cannot exclude any future deaths as well. In a society like we have, we should not tolerate this.'

According to police, the hooligans are undergoing special training to fight together in groups.

The spokesman said: 'A practised gang of hooligans who can fight in a commando-like structure is a much greater danger to police and civilians than unstructured hooligans.'

The new video, in which the Feyenoord hooligans seemingly got the upper hand against those from AZ, follows a video which surfaced last November in which a group of Feyenoord hooligans got a beating from French outfit Nancy.

The Nancy fans apparently had an old score to settle from 2006, when crowd troubles during Nancy's 3-0 UEFA Cup win over the Rotterdam outfit saw the Dutch side being thrown out of the tournament.

The group stage game had to be abandoned for half an hour because of the crowd disturbances as Feyenoord hooligans tried to smash the glass barriers and threw seats at stewards.

 According to police, the hooligans are undergoing special training to fight together in groups

According to police, the hooligans are undergoing special training to fight together in groups

 

 

 


Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

