Ronda Rousey Has Retired From Mixed Martial Arts, Says UFC President Dana White

Rousey was beaten in 48 seconds in her comeback fight against Amanda Nunes in December
RONDA ROUSEY will retire from mixed martial arts, says UFC President Dana White.
The former Women’s Bantamweight Champion was beaten in 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes in her comeback fight in December.
That TKO came just a year after Rousey suffered her first professional loss, against Holly Holm, in a similar manner.
While Rousey has not yet made her intentions clear, White said: “She’s good. Her spirits are good. She’s doing her thing.
“In the conversation that I had with her, if I had to say right here right now, and again I don’t like saying right here, right now because it’s up to her and it’s her thing but I wouldn’t say she fights again.
“I think she’s probably done. I think she’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”
White added: “She’s got a lot of money. She’s never going to need money again.
“Cause unless you spend money like crazy, unless you spend money like Floyd (Mayweather), you’re not going to need money again when you have the kind of money that Ronda has.
“She’s not a big spender.Ronda Rousey stars in new advert campaign for Pantene
"She's got a cute place down in Venice, Calif. and I think she's got some plans she wants to move to more desolate place and do her thing. I'm happy for her."
Earlier in January it was revealed that Floyd Mayweather is attempting to convince Rousey to keep fighting and has even offered to train her.
