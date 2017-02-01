Home | Sports | Ronda Rousey Has Retired From Mixed Martial Arts, Says UFC President Dana White
Ronda Rousey Has Retired From Mixed Martial Arts, Says UFC President Dana White



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/02/2017 05:09:00
RONDA ROUSEY
'I wouldn't say she fights again'

Rousey was beaten in 48 seconds in her comeback fight against Amanda Nunes in December

RONDA ROUSEY will retire from mixed martial arts, says UFC President Dana White.

The former Women’s Bantamweight Champion was beaten in 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes in her comeback fight in December.

Ronda Rousey could retire from UFC

That TKO came just a year after Rousey suffered her first professional loss, against Holly Holm, in a similar manner.

While Rousey has not yet made her intentions clear, White said: “She’s good. Her spirits are good. She’s doing her thing.

“In the conversation that I had with her, if I had to say right here right now, and again I don’t like saying right here, right now because it’s up to her and it’s her thing but I wouldn’t say she fights again.

“I think she’s probably done. I think she’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

Rousey was beaten in 48 seconds in her comeback fight against Amanda Nunes

Rousey was beaten in 48 seconds in her comeback fight against Amanda Nunes
The former Bantamweight champ has made no announcement on her future

The former Bantamweight champ has made no announcement on her future
But UFC President Dana White can't see her fighting again

But UFC President Dana White can’t see her fighting again
Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has tried to convince Rousey not to retire and offered to train her

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has tried to convince Rousey not to retire and offered to train her

White added: “She’s got a lot of money. She’s never going to need money again.

“Cause unless you spend money like crazy, unless you spend money like Floyd (Mayweather), you’re not going to need money again when you have the kind of money that Ronda has.

“She’s not a big spender.

Ronda Rousey stars in new advert campaign for Pantene

"She's got a cute place down in Venice, Calif. and I think she's got some plans she wants to move to more desolate place and do her thing. I'm happy for her."

Earlier in January it was revealed that Floyd Mayweather is attempting to convince Rousey to keep fighting and has even offered to train her.

'I'll work with her'

Floyd Mayweather makes sensational offer to train fallen UFC champ Ronda Rousey with her boxing skills

