Blac Chyna topless posing for 2020 Photography

She recently revealed she lost 50 pounds, just four months after giving birth to daughter Dream.

And on Sunday, Blac Chyna shared a topless photo of herself to Instagram - wearing only jewelry.

The 28-year-old, who posed for photographer 2020Photography, covered up her breasts with one hand.

Hours later, Chyna slipped on clothes while posing for sweet snaps with Dream.

The mother of two stared into the camera lens in the sultry shot; she wore a silver chunky necklace as well as a diamond ring, earrings and bracelets.

Blac, who showed off her expansive body tattoos in the snap, wore long black extensions for the photo shoot.

She sported defined brows, contoured cheeks and glittering lip gloss for a glamorous makeup look.

For her Snapchat session with her kids, the Instagram star used a variety of filters.

She used ones that digitally added deer ears and another that put fish gills on Dream's head.

Chyna also used a bunny filter on her baby daughter.

The former exotic dancer split with Dream's dad - Rob Kardashian - last month following a roller coaster romance.

Chyna shared the risque snap to her Instagram after revealing on Snapchat that she's lost 50 pounds since Dream's birth in November.

The star, who said she weighed 192 following Dream's birth, noted that her goal of weighing 130 was only 11 pounds away.

Chyna also took to Instagram to post photos of her son King Cairo.

She is mom to four-year-old son King Cairo with ex fiance Tyga; Tyga is currently in a relationship with Kylie Jenner.

In a interview with Hot New Hip Hop, Tyga called Kanye West a 'genius.'

The 27-year-old rapper, who signed to Kanye's GOOD Music label last year, added: 'You don't meet too many people like that, that give you that type of feeling.'

Kanye is married to Kim Kardashian, who is Kylie's older sister.

