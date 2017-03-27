Sarah Paulson and co-stars walk off stage at Paleyfest

On Sunday evening, Cuba Gooding Jr. lifted up Sarah Paulson's dress onstage in front of hundreds of shocked fans at the Dolby Theatre in LA.

The 42-year-old Emmy award winner and her co-stars had taken the stage to discuss their experience filming season six of the hit FX show.

As they were being introduced, Gooding Jr., 49, lifted the star's dress up and exposed her legs in an unsolicited move, causing outrage on Twitter.

What's he doing? On Sunday evening, Cuba Gooding Jr. lifted up Sarah Paulson's dress onstage in front of hundreds of shocked fans at the Dolby Theatre in LA

Shocking: As they were being introduced, Gooding Jr. lifted the star's dress up and exposed her legs in an unsolicited move, causing outrage on Twitter

Class act: Sarah wore a gorgeous sequined purple Prada dress with a high slit that was only exposed when Cuba pulled aside her skirt

At first, Paulson was too busy greeting her 'favorite person' Kathy Bates onstage to notice, but when she did, she shrieked and grabbed her dress away from the American Crime Story actor.

Though the panel continued smoothly and the vibe was light and comedic, fans took to Twitter to communicate their outrage.

One fan explained the situation, writing:

'FYI the reason @MsSarahPaulson is smiling is bc @MsKathyBates, then screams out of shock at the disrespectful actions of @cubagoodingjr'

Before the storm: Sarah was greeting her good friend and castmate

Unwarranted: Cuba then leaned down and made to pull her dress up

Awkward: At first, Paulson was too busy greeting Kathy Bates onstage to notice

The story: A fan explained that Sarah was smiling while greeting Kathy, and did not yet know what was happening

Inappropriate: But when she did notice, Paulson shrieked and tore the dress away from Cuba

Another user wrote: 'This man @Cubagoodingjr is a d**k who shouldn't be allowed around the perfection that Sarah Paulson clearly is'

More tweets poured in following the wrap of the Q&A, many calling Gooding Jr a 'pervert,' with Paulson fans calling for an apology and for Cuba to 'show some respect.'

However, it seemed as if no love was lost as Sarah and Cuba joked around with each other for the rest of the discussion.

Angry fans: Though the panel continued smoothly and the vibe was light and comedic, fans took to Twitter to communicate their outrage

All's well: However, it seemed as if no love was lost as Sarah and Cuba joked around with each other for the rest of the discussion

Seconds earlier: A photo captures Cuba as he reaches towards Sarah's skirt

Paulson and the rest of the cast of American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare closed out PaleyFest Los Angeles.

And though fans were hoping to get a scoop on the upcoming seventh season, the group was far too busy goofing around with each other to spill any secrets.

Also in attendance on the panel were Denis O'Hare, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, and more.

Lineup: Tim Minear, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Cheyenne Jackson, and Adina Porter

The gang: Also in attendance on the panel were Denis O'Hare, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, and more

Producer Brad Falchuk said about Paulson's characters: 'If Sarah wasn't playing them you'd really not like them'

When asked which of her characters she would most like to reprise, Sarah said she would like to revisit Cordelia from AHS Coven, the third season.

'We only got to see her just getting her powers,' Paulson explained.

'I just would like to know...if the power might have been something that kind of changed her.'

Class act: Paulson wore a gorgeous purple Prada sequined dress with a high slit that would have been invisible...had Cuba not put it on display for the star

Producer Brad Falchuk said about Paulson's characters: 'If Sarah wasn't playing them you'd really not like them.'

The second shock of the evening came when an audience member asked whether there will be 'any more famous people' in the upcoming season.

In reply, Cuba, Sarah, Kathy and Denis - ever loyal to their writer Ryan Murphy, who likes to keep things hush, hush - got up and walked off stage.

Before the incident: Sarah, Cuba, and Kathy posed together ahead of the panel

Details: She paired the classy number with black pointed-toe four-inch heeled pumps and a matching black clutch

Paulson wore a gorgeous purple Prada sequined dress with a high slit that would have been invisible...had Cuba not put it on display for the star.

She paired the classy number with black pointed-toe four-inch heeled pumps and a matching black clutch.

Meanwhile, Kathy wore an all-black Amrani and Ralph Lauren outfit.

Friendship goals: The co-stars can't get enough of each other

Good friends: Paulson and Bates couldn't stop laughing as they cracked jokes with one another and messed around

Paulson and Bates couldn't stop laughing as they cracked jokes with one another and messed around.

The cast did not reveal the theme or any hints of the upcoming season, however, there is quite a bit of information already out there.

According to Deadline, the story will be based on the recent presidential election, and President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will both be played by actors on the show - however, Ryan has clarified that Paulson will not play Clinton.