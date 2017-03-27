Caroline Vreeland shows off her assets in a red swimsuit

She spends her days hitting fashion shows and the party circuit.

But over the weekend it was time for a change of scenery for model and musician Caroline Vreeland.

The 28-year-old beauty hit one of her favourite holiday spots in Tulum, Mexico on Sunday to soak up the sun, turning heads in a very racy red swimsuit.

Baywatch style: Caroline Vreeland flaunted her incredible curves in a very racy red swimsuit as she enjoyed some sunshine in Tulum, Mexico on Sunday

The great-granddaughter of fashion icon Diana Vreeland, did her best Baywatch impersonation during her relaxing day on the coast.

She chose a red hot one-piece, which showed off her incredible curves as she larked around in the surf.

With a plunging neckline, cut out detail on the hips and racy lace-up detail, Caroline made sure all eyes were on her as she paraded her summer body on the busy beach.

Curve appeal: The great-granddaughter of fashion icon Diana Vreeland, showed off her pert posterior as she larked around during her relaxing day on the coast

After splashing around in the ocean, the blonde settled down on the white sands with a glass of wine in her hand, making the most of the scorching temperatures.

Caroline made sure to keep her thousands of Instagram followers up to date with her antics, posting a string of sizzling snaps over the weekend.

In one she posed by the pool in her red hot swimsuit, teamed with a full face of makeup and slicked back locks.

Showing off her toned and tanned curves, the beauty captioned her pic: 'pasta.'

Another shot showed the star modelling another skimpy swimsuit, this time a tiny black halterneck bikini as she posed up a storm with a pal.

All that beach time seemed to have taken its toll though as Caroline also shared a selfie of some very painful looking sunburn on her chest, telling her followers:

Strike a pose: Caroline made sure to keep her thousands of Instagram followers up to date with her antics, posting a string of sizzling snaps over the weekend

Poolside: Another shot showed the star modelling another skimpy swimsuit, this time a tiny black halterneck bikini

'Me bald & burnt during tulum fashion week.'

The model is a descendant of fashion royalty, with her grandmother Diana being a famous fashion editor known for her work on US Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

The Paris-born columnist, who died in 1989, counted Coco Chanel, Wallis Simpson, Andy Warhol and Jack Nicholson among her long and prestigious list of friends.

In a previous interview with W magazine, Caroline explained her fashion legacy.

Girls' trip: The musician and model was joined by an equally stunning friend as they hit the beach

She said: 'In my early 20s, I really wanted to be seen for who I was, and not this blonde girl with big boobs and a family legacy.'

Of her grandmother, she added: 'She stood for being yourself and embracing your flaws, making them what's sexy and interesting about you.

'My music is an expression of everything that makes me me—not just the pretty parts.'