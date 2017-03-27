Home | Showbiz | Chantel Jeffries and Sarah Snyder enjoys vacation in Miami
Chantelle Connolly wears skin tight PVC dress for night out in Liverpool as she holds hands with another woman – and it’s not Jemma Lucy
Caroline Vreeland shows off her assets in a red swimsuit

Chantel Jeffries and Sarah Snyder enjoys vacation in Miami



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 27/03/2017 03:39:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Chantel Jeffries and Sarah Snyder enjoys vacation in Miami Chantel Jeffries and Sarah Snyder

They are the exes of some of the world's most famous men.

And on Sunday, Instagram aficionados Chantel Jeffries and Sarah Snyder enjoyed a girls' holiday in Miami Beach. 

The gorgeous gals frolicked in the water and later relaxed against plush beach chairs. 

Vacation in the sun! On Sunday, Chantel Jeffries, 23, and Sarah Snyder, 21, enjoyed a girls' holiday in Miami Beach Vacation in the sun! On Sunday, Chantel Jeffries, 23, and Sarah Snyder, 21, enjoyed a girls' holiday in Miami Beach

Vacation in the sun! On Sunday, Chantel Jeffries, 23, and Sarah Snyder, 21, enjoyed a girls' holiday in Miami Beach

Chantel, 23, chose a trendy, off-the-shoulder bikini top paired with matching bottoms. 

The pretty brunette accessorized her simple ensemble with layered necklaces and large hoop earrings. 

 

Pal Sarah opted for a one-shoulder, brown swimsuit, accentuating her water-wear with layered choker necklaces, stud earrings and rings. 

Both girls shielded their eyes from the sun with black shades.  

Suit of choice!  Chantel, 23, chose a trendy, off-the-shoulder bikini top and matching bottoms Suit of choice!  Chantel, 23, chose a trendy, off-the-shoulder bikini top and matching bottoms

Suit of choice!  Chantel, 23, chose a trendy, off-the-shoulder bikini top and matching bottoms

Added touches: The pretty brunette accessorized her simple ensemble with layered necklaces and large hoop earrings Added touches: The pretty brunette accessorized her simple ensemble with layered necklaces and large hoop earrings
Added touches: The pretty brunette accessorized her simple ensemble with layered necklaces and large hoop earrings Added touches: The pretty brunette accessorized her simple ensemble with layered necklaces and large hoop earrings

Added touches: The pretty brunette accessorized her simple ensemble with layered necklaces and large hoop earrings 

Having fun! The gals frolicked in the water and later relaxed against plush beach chairs Having fun! The gals frolicked in the water and later relaxed against plush beach chairs

Having fun! The gals frolicked in the water and later relaxed against plush beach chairs

Surely the holiday was much needed for Sarah, who split with ex Jaden Smith around two months ago.

The young couple dated for nearly two years, having first got together in early 2015.

An source told Us Weekly that the duo simply 'started growing apart.'

'They had been on the rocks for a while … and stopped having shared interests.'

Her look: Pal Sarah opted for a one-shoulder, brown swimsuit, accentuating her water-wear with layered choker necklaces, stud earrings and rings Her look: Pal Sarah opted for a one-shoulder, brown swimsuit, accentuating her water-wear with layered choker necklaces, stud earrings and rings

Her look: Pal Sarah opted for a one-shoulder, brown swimsuit, accentuating her water-wear with layered choker necklaces, stud earrings and rings

Protecting their peepers! Both girls shielded their eyes from the sun with black shades Protecting their peepers! Both girls shielded their eyes from the sun with black shades

Protecting their peepers! Both girls shielded their eyes from the sun with black shades

Her start: In 2014, Chantel shot to fame when she was reported to have dated Justin Bieber Her start: In 2014, Chantel shot to fame when she was reported to have dated Justin Bieber

Her start: In 2014, Chantel shot to fame when she was reported to have dated Justin Bieber

In 2014, Chantel shot to fame when she was reported to have dated Justin Bieber.

The Instagram model was linked to the pop star during the time of his infamous DUI arrest in Miami while driving a yellow Lamborghini.

The former couple each appear to be single at the moment.  

Backstory: The Instagram model was linked to the pop star during the time of his infamous DUI arrest in Miami while driving a yellow Lamborghini Backstory: The Instagram model was linked to the pop star during the time of his infamous DUI arrest in Miami while driving a yellow Lamborghini

Backstory: The Instagram model was linked to the pop star during the time of his infamous DUI arrest in Miami while driving a yellow Lamborghini

Vacation therapy: Surely the holiday was much needed for Sarah, who split with ex Jaden Smith around two months ago Vacation therapy: Surely the holiday was much needed for Sarah, who split with ex Jaden Smith around two months ago

Vacation therapy: Surely the holiday was much needed for Sarah, who split with ex Jaden Smith around two months ago

 

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showbiz Visit website


  Article "tagged" as:
Chantel Jeffries, Justin Bieber, Sarah Snyder
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Latest UK News