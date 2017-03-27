Chantelle Connolly wears skin tight PVC dress for night out in Liverpool as she holds hands with another woman – and it’s not Jemma Lucy

The Geordie Shore star gave her usual sidekick a miss for a night out with this stunning brunette

CHANTELLE Connolly put on her tightest PVC dress for a night out in Liverpool with a pretty pal.

The Geordie Shore star clutched onto her friend’s hand as they headed inside the city’s Neighbourhood nightclub.

iCelebTV

Chantelle Connolly has a new girl on her arm

Her usual sidekick Jemma Lucy was missing from the evening and instead stayed at home while Chantelle partied the night away.

The pair are usually glued at the hip and even entered into a show-mance, which Chantelle later admitted was a money spinning exercise.

She told her Twitter followers: “Just to let everyone know the whole me and @jem_lucy relationship was laugh…”

iCelebTV

The Geordie Shore star clutched onto her pretty pal outside of Neighbourhood nightclub

The pair, who spent a PDA packed holiday together earlier this year, are still as close as ever and are regularly seen holding hands and hugging when they’re together.

Snapchat

Fame Flynet

Chantelle and Jemma are usually joined at the hipThe pair enjoyed a PDA packed show-mance at the start of 2017

After their Caribbean break away Chantelle shared a number of images of herself posing in her swimwear but suffered a photoshop fail when she attempted to make her waist smaller.

Instagram/Xposurephotos.com

Chantelle Connelly appears to have photoshopped her waist in the image that she uploaded to her Snapchat last week

The first image was posted onto her Snapchat last week and, ss she poses in her Baywatch style red swimming costume, her waist seems noticeably smaller than the second picture.

The 27-year-old posted a second picture from the same day to her Instagram during the early hours of Thursday morning, and while the angle and pose are slightly different it sems apparent that she’s nipped her waist in slightly.

Instagram/Xposurephotos.com

During the early hours of Thursday morning she she uploaded a second image from the same day to her Instagram and again her waist appeared smaller

Her fans didn’t seem to notice her fail however and flooded her Instagram feed with compliments.

One said, “Wow you look stunning”.

Another suggested, “Next Baywatch movie?”

While others simply said, “Wow.”

