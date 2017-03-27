Home | Showbiz | Love Island’s voiceover man Iain Stirling teases transsexual contestant
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  27/03/2017
WATCH THIS SPACE

The comic opened up about some of the contestants for the upcoming series

LOVE Island’s voice over man Iain Stirling has hinted that a transsexual contestant could be part of the new series.

The popular voice over man claimed there is no reason why the show wouldn’t have transsexuals applying to find love in the villa this summer.

Love Island
Love Island’s voice over man Iain Stirling has hinted that a transsexual contestant could be part of the new series

When asked if the show might have a transsexual or transgender contestant like the new series of Britain’t Next Top Model, Iain told The Daily Star: “Why not? Last year we had a bisexual romance.”

Iain also opened up about some of the male contestants who will be appearing in the upcoming series of the dating show.

He admitted: “They were three tattooed bodybuilders with Essex haircuts and I thought: ‘They’re not here for an admin job.'”

It has not yet been confirmed when Love Island will be back on our screens.

 

RUDE LANGSFORD

Ruth Langsford accidentally shares VERY explicit picture on Twitter in Mother's Day post

They are currently taking applications for this series and will then hold auditions and interviews before the new Islanders are picked.

The Sun Online exclusively revealed that Lottery whinger Jane Park is in talks to star on the new series which would certainly make for interesting viewing!

It is expected the new series will return around the same time of last year – starting around late Spring/early Summer.

Caroline Flack reveals the winners of Love Island 2016

Love Island sends a host of singletons looking for a good time over to a luxurious villa for a summer of passion.

Known for its hot and heavy sex scenes, the contestants are encouraged to pair up and convince the public they have found love.

In a twist at the end of the series, the winning couple are asked to either split the cash, or take the entire £50,000 pot home for themselves.

Essex pair Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey were the bookies favourite to take the crown last year and they won with 54% of the vote and chose to share the prize money together.

 

Love Island’, Iain Stirling
