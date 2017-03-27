Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent defends onscreen sister Helen Flanagan

BROOKE Vincent has defended her onscreen sister Helen Flanagan after her return to Coronation Street made her the target of online abuse.

The 24-year-old who plays Sophie Webster in the soap, has slammed “nasty” trolls who have ridiculed 26-year-old Helen’s return as Rosie, and praised the mum of Matilda, 18 months, for juggling motherhood with a hectic job, while having footballer partner Scott Sinclair being away.

Brooke told The Daily Star: “She’s learning how to juggle it all while having a partner who works away.

“I just think that to a certain extent it doesn’t matter what a few people have to say about her coming back. She’s already got the job, she’s here and everyone is really pleased with her.

“It’s only a very few nasty people saying things and it’s none of their business.”

The Corrie star also admitted that super glamorous Helen “hated” the storyline that had seen the girls turning their hands to window cleaning.

She added: “I love her to bits. I love all the pink and glamour she brings on set every day.

“The whole window cleaning thing was hilarious for us both, even if she hated it. I know we’ve both had a lot of laughs.”

