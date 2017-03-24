Fans rejoice over Love Actually 2 for Comic Relief 2017

It was the highly awaited sequel to the iconic festive flick 13 years after it first hit cinema screens.

And Love Actually's Red Nose Day TV special didn't fail to entertain as viewers got to delve into the worlds of their beloved characters once more on Friday night as audiences caught up with Mark, Jamie and Daniel again.

Setting the tone, the short clip began with Juliet (Keira Knightly) on the sofa with her husband Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) when Mark (Andrew Lincoln) suddenly arrived at their front door equipped with cue cards again.

Although Juliet laughed when he suggested that he would marry a supermodel as he confessed his undying love for the beauty more than a decade ago on her front porch.

Her husband's best man and pal held his promise as he introduced her to his wife, none other than Kate Moss clad with her own cue cards and quick quips about Andrew Lincoln's beard.

Starting off on the right foot, fans rejoiced as they saw Colin Firth's character Jamie happily married to Portuguese love Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) following his public proposal 13 years ago, while still sporting his signature turtle necks.

Viewers were filled with glee as he was revealed to be the proud father of three bi-lingual children with a fourth on the way.

Despite cinematic revellers remembering his character valiantly learning his other half's native tongue, Jamie's Portuguese still isn't quite up to scratch as he hilariously responded to Aurelia touching reveal about their new arrival.

After she revealed the exciting news that a fourth baby is on the way in her native tongue, Colin's character answered: 'That's great, can we have rice with it this time? I'm tired of stir fry'.

Given little but monumental snippets of their lives, fans were treated to Daniel (Liam Neeson) catching up with his step-son Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) - who is now living in New York.

Now a 26-year-old man, Sam surprised his father with an impromptu visit and visitor in tow as he revealed he had rekindled his romance with his childhood sweetheart Joanna while living in the Big Apple.

Meeting once again, Joanna had something important to ask a confused Daniel: 'I was wondering if I can ask for your son's hand in marriage?'

A delighted Daniel welcomed her heart-warming ask while they collectively hugged following the glorious moment.

Although thrilled to see the two together, viewers were still left in lurch wondering if his character ever married Carol (Claudia Schiffer).

Elsewhere, Hugh Grant's character David has been re-elected as Prime Minister and managed to showcase his infamous moves once more.

Although he shuffled across Number 10 to The Pointer Sisters eighties classic Jump in 2003, this time round he had a very modern makeover, showcasing his dad dancing to Drake's Hotline Bling.

While throwing some shapes around the halls, it all went suddenly wrong for the PM as he tumbled down the stairs, breaking his arm.

As he searched for help, a knowing wife Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) emerged from a sitting room as he uttered: 'That really hurts, very undignified...oh Lord'.

Ribbing him as he hobbled towards her, she said: 'Let me guess, hotline bling again...'.

Later, Hugh's character continued to steal the show with a stirring and poignant speech as he uttered the words 'good's going to win'.

Entering a press conference with his broken arm strapped, Hugh's character was fired a number of question including how he injured himself - dropping Drake's Hotline Bling into the mix.

Yet, it is the last question he is asked that proved most moving and defiant, tugging on the heartstrings of the nation in the devastating week that was in London.

One member of the press asks: 'When you came to power the first time you were very optimistic. You said the power of good would finally win that love was actually all around. 14 years later, do you still feel as upbeat?'

Taking a pause, he began: 'Well, interesting obviously times have got harder and people are nervous and fearful. And it's not just in politics that things are tough, Usain Bolt has run his last Olympics, the Harry Potter films are finished, Piers Morgan is still alive.

'But let's look at the other side of the coin, Metallica's album is an absolute cracker and on a deeper level I'm optimistic wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery too. Wherever you see ordinary people in need, you see extraordinary people come to their aid.

He added: 'Today is Red Nose Day and people who are giving their hard earned cash to people they'll never meet, who's pain and fear they'll never feel and want to fight.

'So it's not romantic love that is all round, most people still everyday, everywhere have enough love in their hearts to help human beings in trouble. Good's going to win, I'm actually sure of it'.

Revisiting washed up rocker Billy Mack, Bill Nighy's hilariously was back to his old tricks as he claimed to have bedded more than one Kardashian on Radio Watford.

While he sadly revealed his manager and friend Joe had passed away from a heart attack, admitting he's death has created 'a big hole in my life'.

And Rowan Atkinson playfully lived up to his retail assistant character Rufus by hilariously dragging out one poor teenagers purchase of a red nose.

Directed by Richard Curtis, the short film was the most anticipated segment of the charity broadcast which caught up with a host of the film's characters over 13 years since the original.

It's been more than 13 years since iconic romance movie Love Actually hit the screens and the cast have reunited for a Comic Relief sketch.

64-year-old Liam, [Daniel] was pictured with his onscreen stepson, filming inLondon's Southbank in a bid to help raise money for the charity.

Love Actually follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London.

It has a star-studded cast list with the likes of Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, January Jones, Colin Firth and Kris Marshall all involved.

In the heartwarming tale, Thomas's character Sam runs through the airport to tell his schoolgirl crush he loves her during the film's big finale.

His character, grieving the loss of his mother, broke hearts in that famous bench scene when he reveals he is suffering from the 'total agony of being in love' with Joanna, [Olivia Olsen], following the death of his mother.

Thomas, now 26, now looks worlds apart from his former self, while Liam appeared to not have aged a day. Sporting a moustache and a bomber jacket, Thomas had a big smile on his face as the pair got to work.

The star is now well known for playing Jojen Reed in Game Of Thrones - he had a recurring role in the HBO series, as a young heir tasked with helping to protect Bran Stark.

He also stars in the hit sci-fi adaptation Maze Runner, the third and final instalment of which is due to hit cinemas in 2018.

Meanwhile, Neeson was tragically haunted by his role as a widower in Love Actually when his wife Natasha Richardson passed away after a freak ski accident in 2009 aged just 45.

In the movie, his character was left widowed was left devastated after losing his wife prematurely and being left to bring up his young stepson, Sam.

Similarly to Daniel, Neeson was left as a single parent, bringing up his two sons with Natasha, Micheál, 21, and Daniel.

Speaking about his late wife's death, he described the moment he turned off Natasha's life support to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes.

He said: 'She was on life support. I went in to her and I told her I loved her, said "Sweetie, you're not coming back from this, you've banged your head.

'She and I had made a pact. If any of us got into a vegetative state we’d pull the plug. So when I saw her and saw all these tubes and stuff that was my immediate thought, "OK, these tubes have to go. She’s gone".'

In 2014, Neeson added in an interview with Loaded magazine: 'Her death was never real. It still kind of isn't.

'There's periods now when I hear the door opening, especially the first couple of years... anytime I hear that door opening, I still think I'm going to hear her.

'It hits you. It’s like a wave. You just get this profound feeling of instability. The earth isn’t stable any more and then it passes and it becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes.'

