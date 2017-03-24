Chloe Goodman and lookalike sisters jet to the Maldives

She's rarely without her sisters by her side.

And Chloe Goodman was flanked by her lookalike siblings once again on Friday as the trio headed to Heathrow airport to catch a flight to the Maldives.

The Ex On The Beach original, 23, joined sisters Amelia and Lauryn in the departures hall where they turned heads in matching form-fitting ensembles that put their enviable abs on display.

Triple threat! Chloe Goodman, 23, joined sisters Amelia and Lauryn at Heathrow Airport on Friday as they prepared to jet into the Maldives

All three sported the exact same jersey two piece that paired together a stomach-baring crop top and leggings that featured a black stripe along the side of each leg.

While Chloe opted to flaunt her desirable frame in a lilac shade, Amelia stunned in beige and Lauryn chose to don an olive green set that she teamed with a dark denim jacket.

Unlike her sisters, Chloe chose not to put on as quite a busty display and kept her ample assets covered.

She hung a stylish pair of aviator shades off her top and was seen clutching onto her passport as the girls made their way to their gate.

Ab-tastic! The Ex On The Beach original opted to flaunt her desirable frame in a lilac two-piece but didn't put on as quite a busty display as her siblings

Holiday ready: The reality star made her way into departures prior to catching a flight to the much sought-after holiday destinations

And despite having a long haul flight ahead of them, they still made sure to look nothing but glamorous as each sister perfectly preened locks and faultless make-up.

Chloe and Lauryn were especially looking fresh-faced, given that they had been partying in Soho the night before their travels.

They joined a slew of reality stars at Paper nightclub to celebrate Bianca Gascoigne's cover shoot for raunchy new magazine Sixty6.

Others on the guest-list included Celebrity Big Brother's Stacy Francis and Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry, Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson.

Fresh-faced! Chloe still looked oh-so glam despite her late night in Soho on Thursday evening to celebrate Bianca Gascoigne's Sixty6 magazine cover shoot

Gorgeous! The Celebrity Big Brother star looked incredible in a corset-inspired dres for the bash, while Lauryn stepped out in a gold and black striped bodycon dress

Love Island stars Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen and Ex On The Beach's Nicole Bass and boyfriend Jacques Fraser.

Chloe's sunshine break with her sisters, meanwhile, has been a long time coming for the starlet who was seen sharing her excitement over the trip a fortnight ago.

She shared an idyllic snap of the sought-after holiday destination alongside a heart-eyed emoji and told her 178k Twitter followers: 'Maldives in 2 weeks.'

However, the raven-haired beauty's tweet caused a stir on the social media site as many fans were quick to link Chloe to Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers.

'Maldives in 2 weeks': Chloe's tweet about her trip had sparked rumours she could be dating Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers

Aaron had tweeted that he is also heading to the Maldives and teased he will be joined by a female companion.

He tweeted on March 10: 'Maldives in just over a week with the beautiful smiler.'

Putting two and two together, some fans suspected that he had been referring to Chloe, with one commenting: 'So @Chloe__Goodman is @AaronCGShore smile? what do u guys reckon!??'

However, Aaron has since confirmed that he and Chloe are not dating and his latest flame is said to be Essex-based beauty, Danielle Scott.

'She's not smiler': The tattooed charmer has since confirmed that Chloe is not the girl he is now dating

Could it be love? The Geordie Shore star is said to be smitten with new flame Danielle Scott

Lauren who? Aaron has now moved on from the former TOWIE star with another Essex based beauty

An insider confirmed the pair's romance to The Sun and said: 'Danielle is a gorgeous girl so it's not surprising he's so keen.

'Aaron's even planning on taking her away to the Maldives.'

His new relationship comes after Aaron split with former TOWIE star Lauren Pope in January.