Beyonce's Pregnancy Pic Is Most Liked Ever On Instagram

Beyonce's pregnancy announcement has broken the record for most likes on Instagram.

Just eight hours after telling the world she and Jay-Z were expecting twins, the picture was liked almost 6.6million times.

The record was previously held by Selena Gomez, who attracted 6.3million likes for her sponsored photo of herself sipping a bottle of Coca-Cola.

The record-breaking pic sees Bey, holding her new bump, wearing just a bra, underwear and a veil, in front of a huge wreath of flowers.

'We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,' she captioned it.

'We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes', signing it 'The Carters'.

While Queen Bey nicked the likes record from Gomez, the Kill Em With Kindness hitmaker still retains the followers title.

Besides Instagram's own account, the 24-year-old is the only person with more than 100million followers — 108 million to be exact.

With 96million, beyonce is only the fourth most followed person, behind third placed Ariana Grande and second-placed Taylor Swift.

Along with Dwayne The Rock Johnson, sisters Kim Kardasian, Kylie and Kendal Jenner all occupy top ten slots, while Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo is the only non-American in there.

There were many celebrities among the 6.6million likers, who went on to congratulate Beyonce on their own social media on Wednesday.

It is not yet known if Knowles - who is believed to be between four and five months along - will honour her headline slot at this year's Coachella Festival, although early indications are she will.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are already parents to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

