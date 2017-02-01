Home | Showbiz | Why Celebrities Are Going Underwear Free On Red Carpets
Youngest UK Euromillions Winner Is Caught Drink Driving'
Beyonce's Pregnancy Pic Is Most Liked Ever On Instagram

Why Celebrities Are Going Underwear Free On Red Carpets



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  13 hours 9 minutes ago
Why Celebrities Are Going Underwear Free On Red Carpets Marnie Simpson
  • Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson went naked under lace dress at NTAs
  • Kendall Jenner has stepped out in sheer top wearing only nipple pasties
  • Stars are wearing more modest dresses without lingerie for a racy touch

We're used to stars leaving little to the imagination in racy selfies and wafting down the red carpet in mere scraps of silk. 

But now the latest flesh-baring trend sees celebrities forgo underwear completely, braving the public eye in a see through outfit with no bra, and even without knickers, as Marnie Simpson did at the NTAs last week. 

It may sound counter-intuitive, but a celebrity stylist says that it's actually a way for stars to look more upmarket.

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson shocked by forgoing underwear on the red carpet at the NTAs last week, and a stylist says the trend allows celebs to flash the flesh in less daring dresses

 Mother-to-be Binky Felstead flashed her nipples in a lace bodysuit while showing off her new range for In The Style 

Mother-to-be Binky Felstead flashed her nipples in a lace bodysuit while showing off her new range for In The Style 

 It's no surprise that Kim Kardashian, pictured in New York in September 2016, is one of the celebrities who isn't shy about flaunting her figure under a sheer dress with no underwear 

It's no surprise that Kim Kardashian, pictured in New York in September 2016, is one of the celebrities who isn't shy about flaunting her figure under a sheer dress with no underwear 

Fashion presenter Naomi Isted told FEMAIL: 'If they are trying to get away from trashier styles that they previously may have worn, celebs are now being more inventive in the way in which they flash skin, or even more.'

Last year, crotch-baring dresses were one of the most popular looks on the red carpet with Bella Hadid stealing the show in Cannes in a revealing red number with a thigh high slit.

 

However, stars are now moving away from dresses slashed to the groin in favour of outfits that look more modest at face value, but are just as daring.  

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson may have left absolutely nothing to the imagination when she wore a lace dress with no underwear on the red carpet, but the gown itself was far from skimpy.

 Naomi Campbell stunned at the Gala Spa Awards in an elegant dress she turned daring by forgoing a bra

Naomi Campbell stunned at the Gala Spa Awards in an elegant dress she turned daring by forgoing a bra

 Kendall Kenner went without a bra under a sheer top and used a pizza emoji to protect her modesty 

Kendall Kenner went without a bra under a sheer top and used a pizza emoji to protect her modesty 

 Bella Hadid was the champion of last year's slashed to the crotch dress, but now she's jumped on the new underwear-free trend, going braless in a sheer gown 

Bella Hadid was the champion of last year's slashed to the crotch dress, but now she's jumped on the new underwear-free trend, going braless in a sheer gown 

 Made In Chelsea's Binky doing a cheeky nipple flash in a sheer bodysuit 

Made In Chelsea's Binky doing a cheeky nipple flash in a sheer bodysuit 

Equally, Naomi Campbell wore an elegant black gown at the Gala Spa Awards in October, but was braless underneath the lace top.  

'It’s not that they are trying to consciously make it popular,' Naomi explained. 

'It's the desire to shock and get as much coverage and likes or comments as possible especially against with their competitors.

NAOMI'S UNDERWEAR FREE TIPS

  • Opt for darker colours like navy or black rather than nude or white.
  • Avoid completely sheer and make sure the top or dress is strategically placed to cover your decency.
  • Buy styling tape and make sure everything is fixed in place.
  • Wear flesh coloured nipple covers under pasties or use a little piece of styling tape over your nipples.
 Fashion presenter and celebrity stylist Naomi Isted says that dark colours and styling tape are essential if you want to embrace the no underwear trend 

Fashion presenter and celebrity stylist Naomi Isted says that dark colours and styling tape are essential if you want to embrace the no underwear trend 

'I’m sure with this being a growing trend it is certainly here to stay for quite some time, especially as it's easier to wear these types of trends in the warmth and summer.'

Kendall Jenner is a big fan of the sheer look and has stepped out in a see through top on two occasions, wearing only nipple pasties underneath.

She teased the look by posting a photo of herself on Instagram with pizza emojis covering her modesty.  

 Bella Hadid, who stole the show at Cannes 2016, was a champion of last year's trend for wafting down the red carpet in the merest scrap of satin

Bella Hadid, who stole the show at Cannes 2016, was a champion of last year's trend for wafting down the red carpet in the merest scrap of satin

Her pal Bella Hadid has also tried out the daring look, baring her breasts under a sheer Dior gown. 

And Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead flashed her nipples in two different lace bodysuits from her new collection for In The Style, but are we likely to see non-celebrities braving the look?  

'Obviously the second a high profile celeb is wearing a new style or trend, especially if its trending then their fans and the industry are likely to follow,' Naomi said.     

 

 

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

Latest UK News