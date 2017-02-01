CBB's Jedward Wash Each Other In Bath And Try On Thongs

Jedward shocked Celebrity Big Brother fans on Wednesday night, when footage was unveiled of them washing each other naked in a bubble bath.

The 25-year-old twin brothers, real names John and Edward Grimes, were seen covered in bubbles as one stood in the bath while the other washed him off.

And things took an even more bizarre turn, when they made their way into the bedroom and found Bianca Gascoigne's frilly thongs - and proceeded to try then on.

Shocking scenes: New footage has emerged of twins Jedward - real names John and Edward Grimes - washing each other while sharing a bubble bath

Bathtime! The 25-year-old brothers happily shared a bubble bath together

As the towel-wrapped pair joined their housemates in their sleeping quarters, Edward said: 'John needs a pair of underwear, so if anyone has any spare that would be great.'

While the statement made many of the other housemates laugh, Kim Woodburn appeared infuriated, as she asked Edward to repeat himself, prompting him to explain that he only had one pair of underpants left.

After dismissing Calum Best's boxer shorts as 'ginormous', Nicola McLean suggested to Bianca: 'Babe, do you have a clean thong or anything for John?'

In a lather: The brothers seemed more than comfortable to bath together

Soaping up: The brothers helped to wash each other in the bath

Something's thong wrong: Later, they made their way to the bedroom, where they tried on Bianca Gascoigne's thong

Shortage: The twins made their way into the bedroom, where they explained that they were running low on fresh underwear

After Bianca said yes and offered up her smalls, Edward observed: 'They’re camouflage, they’re see-through, they’re kind of crazy... Maybe wear it back to front.'

Apparently disturbed by their minuscule size, John said: 'They’re going into no man’s land, there’s no support.'

Edward added: 'We have all these amazing clothes but no underwear, it’s like the biggest tragedy of the whole entire show.'

Desperate plea: They asked their housemates if any of them had any underwear to loan them

Pants! Bianca soon offered up her smalls, which the twins studied in seeming shock and awe

Too big: The twins had previously rejected Calum Best's boxers - branding them 'ginormous'

Mesmerised: Edward said of Bianca's underwear, 'They’re camouflage, they’re see-through, they’re kind of crazy

Tragedy? He also described their underwear dilemma as being the 'biggest tragedy of the whole entire show'

The moment of truth: The ting pants were soon seen being slipped on as housemates watched

On Wednesday night's instalment of the show, Jedward and Nicola formed a rock band named The Housemate Mayhem, while the remaining housemates acted as their roadies - catering to their every whim to pass the task.

Things went awry when Kim got upset over Nicola pretending to snort lines of sugar after a joke request from Jedward.

'Boys, this is going a step too far! This is not allowed. I’m sorry, behave yourself,' said Kim.

Admittedly, the Irish twins enjoyed becoming rock and rolls stars, with Kiss style band makeup and bright wigs.

Time to twerk: Coleen Nolan's 'audition' for Housemate Mayhem involved twerking and shaking her breasts on Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Rock and roll: Nicola McLean pretended to snort cocaine from sugar with band members Jedward on the show

It's me! Coleen proved the most rock and roll of the roadies as she was selected to be the newest member of Mayhem

Getting into the spirit: Coleen donned a black curly wig and studded leather gloves

Next up, the housemates got the chance to display their showmanship when Mayhem were asked to recruit a new member to the band.

Sporting a black curly wig, Coleen went all out as part of her audition, twerking and shaking her breasts which she declared her 'best assets'.

Revealing that her most rock and roll habit is 'f***ing eating biscuits in bed,' Coleen impressed Mayhem so much that she won the role as the band's newest member.

I'm with the band: Coleen's audition impressed so much that she was selected as the newest member of Mayhem

More Enrique: Calum's efforts to be rock and roll didn't impress Jedward or Nicola

Judging panel: Jedward and Nicola took auditions for the band rather seriously, holding clipboards and sitting in an official panel

This came after Calum's attempt at performing a rock and roll number, which Jedward derided as 'more Enrique' despite his long blonde mullet style and studded leather jacket.

He was a little more impressive with his 'crazy' story, saying that 'sex on a private plane' was the wildest thing he'd done.

Meanwhile, Bianca doesn't have a response to the rock and roll question, revealing instead that the 'stupidest thing I’ve done is glued my eyes together!'

Air guitar: Jedward enjoyed the pretence of being members of a rock and roll band

Obedient: The roadies - who included Kim Woodburn and Calum Best - had to cater to the band's every whim or else fail the task

We've got studs: Jedward and Nicola struck a few moody poses as part of their task

The trio took their judging duties seriously, sitting on the couch in a row with clipboards to rate the contestants.

Nicola ensured she matched Jedward in the costume stakes, sporting ripped fishnet socks, boots and studded collar and gloves.

The task took place before Calum got evicted from the show, coming sixth despite making third place during his previous stint in the house back in 2015.