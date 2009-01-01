Home | Showbiz | Beyonce Is Pregnant With TWINS As She And Jay Z Confirm Happy News With Baby Bump Selfie

Beyonce has confirmed she is pregnant with TWINS as she and Jay Z look forward to adding to their family.

The 35-year-old Halo singer - who already has daughter Blue Ivy with the rapper - made the shock announcement on Wednesday posting a stunning portrait of her baby bump on Instagram as she shared the touching news with fans.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," she wrote in a statement on the social media site.

"We have been blessed two times over.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.

"-The Carters"

The couple - who have remained defiantly strong despite rumours surrounding their marriage - tied the knot in 2008.

Four years later, they welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy Carter into the world.

The two new arrivals could already have a BFF set for life when they are welcomed to the world, after Bey's Destiny's Child bandmate revealed their kids are already great friends.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "Yes, they are extremely close. It's the sweetest thing. It's the greatest thing about friendship when you're able to grow up together and your children are able to grow up together and it's just years.

