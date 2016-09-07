Home | Showbiz | Ruth Negga Is One To Watch In The Style Stakes - Her Best Looks From The Red Carpet

Ruth Negga's name has been floating around for the last couple of months, so if you're not quite sure who she is, here's the lowdown

Irish actress Ruth first came on our screens in 2010, when she appeared in Misfits, series 2, an E4 TV show about a group of teens with super powers. She's also been in films with Samuel L Jackson in The Samaritan and alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z.

Oh and she's also dating Dominic Cooper.

With beau Dominic Cooper (Photo: Getty)

Now starring in new film Loving, alongside Joel Edgerton, for which she is up for an Oscar for Best Actress for, she's becoming somewhat of a big name.

In Loving with Joel Edgerton

Her acting career is on the rise and her notability in the fashion world is also on the up.

Attending all the awards shows and parties recently, she has caught fashion's eye with her natural flare for style.

Ruth shimmered in sequins at The Golden Globes 2017

Attending The Golden Globes, she wowed on the red carpet wearing Louis Vuitton.

Proving she's not one to blend into the crowd, her liquid metallic dress showed off her amazing figure, making her look sexy without being risque.

Here's a look back at some of Ruth's style achievements so far...

1. Laid-back luxe

Her laid back style top-trumps everyone else's (Photo: Splash)

Ruth never seems to have that throw-it-on attitude. Her casual looks still ooze style and glamour that most of us can only dream of.

2. Sheer brilliance

In florals and sheer by Valentino (Photo: Getty Images North America)

Even though Ruth appears to have a lot on show, her Valentino gown with its delicate florals and elegant light sheer chiffon makes it seem less risqué and more romantic.

3. Velvet crush

She's not afraid to wear block velvet (Photo: Getty Images North America)

Wearing Valentino again, Ruth's brave choice to wear block velvet has worked. She mixes up her quirky style with costume jewellery and a cross body bag. Perfect.

4. Fancy in florals

Wearing a stunning Erdem look (Photo: Getty Images North America)

When you break it down, a floral blouse and all-over sequin skirt doesn't seem like it would work, but Ruth's Erdem pairing is stunning.

5. Heart race for lace

Oozing sexiness in Cannes 2016 (Photo: German Select)

This sexy 1920s inspired ensemble is another show-stopping look from Ruth. In a black body and crochet dress complete with curl set hair, this is one of our faves.

6. Pretty in pink

Even in baby pink she still has tones of style (Photo: Getty Images North America)

In yet another Valentino frock, it's clear the designer's ethereal prints and fabrics suit her down to a tee. Although there is a lot going on with this dress, her relaxed hair and make up makes it beautiful.

Proving she can pull off pretty much anything with elegance and style, we hope to see much more of Ruth Negga.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showbiz