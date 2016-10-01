Home | Showbiz | When Does The Jump 2017 Start? Full Line-Up And Dates For The New Series ? Sere?s All You Need To Know

IT’S been plagued by serious injuries and is considered to be the most dangerous show on TV.

But that hasn’t stopped another batch of celebrities signing up for The Jump 2017, even if there is an overwhelming chance of being airlifted off the slopes with an horrific injury.

BBC

Davina McCall will be hosting Channel 4’s The Jump for a fourth series

Brave, mad, stupid or all three, these famous faces have signed up for the fourth series of the Channel 4 reality TV show.

But who are these crazy daredevils and when can we watch them with baited breath as they hurl themselves down the snow?

Here is all you need to know about the new series…

When does The Jump 2017 start?

The fourth series of the show starts on Channel 4 on Sunday February 5 2017 and will air for six weeks.

It will be hosted once again by Davina McCall and will take place in Austria.

Producers said there has been a thorough review of safety standards following series three which saw seven celebrities injured while taking part.

Watch the new trailer for this year’s show below.

First trailer drops for new series of skiing reality show The Jump

Which celebrities have signed up to take part?

Despite a string of injuries which plagued the last series, that hasn't stopped more stars signing up to take part this year.

The list of celebrities to hit the slopes for training including two reality TV stars, three former sportsmen and two models.

Here's a full run down of everyone who's been confirmed as taking part...

Bradley Wiggins

PA:Press Association

Sir Bradley Wiggins has swapped cycling for the slopes

Sir Bradley decided to retire from his cycling career a week before announcing he'd signed up to The Jump.

However the former pro athlete says he is looking forward to the challenge of switching things up from the cycling saddle to the ski slopes and in a statement said: "Skiing is a big passion of mine, it was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up."

“Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path, I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it. Just don’t call me a celebrity."

Kadeena Cox

PA:Press Association

Rio Games winner Kadeena Cox will aim for success on The Jump

Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena was part of the triumphant Team GB Paralympic force at the 2016 Rio Games.

The 25-year-old sprint and para-cycling athlete will have the focus and determination that has been part of her training and her career to tackle the tricky ski challenges.

Kadeena was also nominated to be the BBC Sports Personality of the Year – but lost out to overall winner Sir Andy Murray.

Mark Dolan

The comedian looks confident in his Proskins - but has admitted he is absolutely terrified of what's in store for him out on the slopes.

He told the Mirror: "I'm delighted to be taking part, and by delighted, I mean absolutely bloody terrified. However, I'm confident I will excel in the après-ski. That's a sport, isn't it?"

Josie Gibson

Rex Features

So keen is the Big Brother star to make her mark on The Jump that she has already hit the slopes in preparation.

However, she is also the first to have suffered an injury on the show.

Photographs emerged this week of the 31-year-old Bristolian receiving help after falling during training in London ahead of the live TV launch of the show.

Jade Jones

Team GB's Jade Jones is another sporting addition to the show

Double Olympic gold medallist Jade appears excited about participating in the winter sports show and has been teasing followers on Twitter about it.

“Starting the year with an exiting trip ! Can anyone guess what tv show I’m going on ??” she asked as she shared a snap of herself alongside her fellow contestants on Wednesday.

Emma Parker-Bowles

Rex Features

Emma Parker Bowles will feature on The Jump

The niece of The Duchess of Cornwall is a socialite, model and journalist and another addition to the show's line-up.

“I am really excited about taking part in The Jump. I have the ability of a mountain goat and am an adrenaline junkie so it’s right up my alley,” the star told The Sun last month as it was announced she would be taking part in the show.

The last member of the extended Royal Family to score highly on the Channel 4 show was Mike Tindall – husband of Zara Philips – who came second in 2015.

Louis Smith

News Group Newspapers Ltd

Louis Smith will be hoping to redeem himself after a turbulent 2016

Taking part in The Jump has been an ambition for Louis since the show began – as he revealed on Instagram during training in December.

“So damn excited for The Jump @channel4 been wanting to do it from series 1. Look out for things the show’s not seen before,” he wrote alongside a snap of himself on the snow.

The 27-year-old may also be hoping to improve his public image after causing outrage when a video of him mocking Islam leaked last year.

Lydia Bright

Getty Images

Lydia has gone from one reality show to another.

Lydia is best known as a long-running cast member of reality TV show The Only Way is Essex, having been on the show since the very first series in 2010.

She owns her own online and high street clothing boutique called Bella Sorella and recently took part in reality TV show The Island with Bear Grylls.

Lydia has already hit the slopes and making friends with her fellow contestants as her Instagram photos show.

Vogue Williams

Fame Flynet

Irish model Vogue Williams is another brave contestant

The Irish model and TV personality, who won the 2015 series of Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, clearly isn't worried about the curse of the show as she happily signed up to take part.

The ex-wife of former Westlife star Bryan McFadden has already hit the slopes and has been making friends with fellow contestant Lydia Bright.

Robbie Fowler

News Group Newspapers Ltd

Former Liverpool player Robbie Fowler will also be hitting the slopes

More associated with football than winter sports, the former England and Liverpool striker is a surprise addition to the show's celebrity line-up.

The 41-year-old retired from professional football in 2015 and now works as a pundit for Sky Sports and ITV.

Spencer Matthews

News Group Newspapers Ltd

Former Made in Chelsea star is set to star in this year's competition

Spencer is no stranger to reality TV shows or putting himself to the test after appearing on both I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here - albeit very briefly - and The Bachelor.

And he isn't the first Made in Chelsea cast member to hit the slopes as he follows in the footsteps of his ex girlfriend Louise Thompson and Mark-Francis Vandelli.

Caprice Bourret

Getty Images

And joining him on the slopes is model Caprice Bourret

The American model has graced the front cover of over 250 magazines, including Vogue, Sports Illustrated, GQ and Maxim since she first started modelling over 25 years ago.

But the gorgeous blonde is not just a pretty face as she also designs and markets her own lingerie, swimwear and sleepwear range called By Caprice and gives speeches at business and corporate events.

And the 45-year-old is also no stranger to reality TV having appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2005, MTV's The Surreal Life, she was a judge on Britain's Next Top Model, came joint second with Jimmy Osmond on Celebrity Come Dine With Me and was a contestant on the celebrity diving show The Splash.

Jason Robinson

Getty Images

World cup winning rugby player Jason Robinson will also be trying his luck on the snow

After Ben Cohen's success last year, rugby union and rugby league star Jason Robinson has decided to join Spencer and Caprice in the snowier climbs.

The World Cup winning England star will be hoping to emulate his sporting prowess on the skis as he goes up against the other celebrities.

Gareth Thomas

Getty Images

And Welsh rugby legend Gareth Thomas will also be trying to get his hands on a cup

The Welsh rugby hero Gareth Thomas will be competing again with his English rival but this time it'll be on the slopes instead of the rugby pitch.

Until recently Gareth was the most capped player for his country and he has shown his talent off the pitch too after appearing on ITV's Dancing on Ice and has taken part in Celebrity Big Brother.

Davina tells Lorraine The Jump contestants will get two weeks extra training

