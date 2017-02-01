Home | Showbiz | Millie Mackintosh Glams Up For InStyle EE Rising Star Party Before Dinner Date With Former Made In Chelsea Co-star Hugo Taylor
Millie Mackintosh Glams Up For InStyle EE Rising Star Party Before Dinner Date With Former Made In Chelsea Co-star Hugo Taylor



MILLIE Mackintosh and her boyfriend Hugo Taylor enjoyed a dinner date at the launch of new restaurant Aster following last night’s InStyle EE Rising Star Party at the Ivy Soho Brasserie in London.

Former Made in Chelsea star Millie, 27, hit the red carpet at the glam event in a nude slip dress with an embroidered sheer black overlay, accessorising with a red clutch and strappy black heels.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor leave London’s new Aster restaurant hand in hand
Prior to the event she posted a sneak peek of her outfit on Instagram, earning plenty of compliments from her fans.

Later she joined a more casually dressed Hugo for refreshments at Aster, where the loved-up couple were snapped hand in hand.

