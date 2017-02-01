Home | Showbiz | Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke Admits That He Wated To Name Baby Twins Antoine And Antoinette On This Morning
Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke Admits That He Wated To Name Baby Twins Antoine And Antoinette On This Morning



  • 01/02/2017 06:59:00
'IT WAS MET WITH A COLD STARE'

His partner Hannah, however, wasn't so keen

STRICTLY Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke admitted that he had thought about a number of names for his twins – though his suggestions haven’t gone down quite so well with his partner Hannah.

The 50-year-old dancer, who is expecting a boy and a girl with partner Hannah Summers, was being interviewed on This Morning when he was asked whether he had any names for the twins.

This Morning

Anton du Beke spoke about the names he’d like to give his twins

He revealed: “Well, I’ve had me eye on a couple of names but it’s met with a cold stare every time I mention it from Hannah.

“I thought Antoine and Antoinette, it’s just a beautiful name… I think they’re lovely names but I didn’t get a good response.”

Anton added that he was “really excited” but said: “Whether I was going to have children wasn’t a definite.”

He then went on to gush about his partner: “Hannah is completely wonderful and fabulous and perfect.”

The dancer first exclusively told The Sun about the news in November.

He told the Sun on Sunday: “Hannah and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting twins in the spring. We are over the moon!”

MODEL MUM

Holly Willoughby grins as she plays with Katherine Kelly's daughter Rose on This Morning

GETTING SAUCY

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield cringe as Gino D’Acampo makes ‘prostitute pasta’ on This Morning

BLACKOUT SHOCK

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield shaken as guest collapses in This Morning studio

Love cheat

Phillip Schofield brands real life Apple Tree Yard cheating wife ‘selfish’ on This Morning

NOT AGAIN!

Piers Morgan gets a fright when he's caught out using his phone LIVE on Good Morning Britain

DOWN AND OUT?

Megan McKenna looks downcast the morning after her explosive row with boyfriend Pete Wicks at NTAs

Anton, named as a possible replacement for departing judge Len Goodman, has been dating Hannah for six years after they met at a golf club.

A source said: “Anton and Hannah are very happy together, and they decided some time ago that they were both ready to have children.

Strictly's Anton Du Beke reveals his twin babies due date on Lorraine

“Hannah didn’t fall pregnant quite as quickly as they would have liked and it was a source of worry for them for a while.

“Eventually they decided they wanted to try IVF treatment and they are delighted it has worked.

“Hannah is now more than three months pregnant and she seems to be coping very well.”

Holly Willoughby cringes at clip showing man with dislocated arm on This Morning

Got a story? Email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us direct on 02077824220

