Home | Showbiz | Ed Sheeran?s HUGE Tattoo Collection Revealed, Including A Heinz Ketchup Label, A Taylor Swift Tribute And A Henri Matisse Painting

WHAT do a Heinz Ketchup label, a Henri Matisse painting and a teddy bear have in common?

No, they’re not the prizes on offer at a bizarre raffle but just three of the many tattoos Ed Sheeran has inked on his body.

Body art enthusiast Ed Sheeran has an array of tatts on his body, including a giant lion face across his chest

The 25-year-old Suffolk-born singer-songwriter has a penchant for elaborate, colourful doodles and has reportedly racked up 60 designs so far.

Derby-based tattooist Kevin Paul is the artist behind many of Ed’s bold inkings. He has also inked Rihanna and Harry Styles.

It is believed the Thinking Out Loud hit maker has spent days in the parlour – and he plans to add even more artwork to his skin.

YouTube

Ed has spent over 40 hours getting tattooed by Derby-based artist Kev Paul, who has also inked Rihanna and Harry Styles Ed Sheeran loves a female fighter in boxing themed video for 'Shape of You'

“We’ve spent about 40 hours on Ed over the past year, and keeping it a secret was probably the hardest bit,” Kev told MailOnline.

“Ed now has 30 tattoos on his front, plus countless ones down his arms.”

Reports suggest Ed is planning on having 30 designs inked across his back.

teddysphotos/Instagram

Ed has a large black tree on his right arm in homage to his family

And, Kev says the Grammy-winner isn’t afraid to suffer for his art.

“Every single one recently involved horrific pain, especially around the ribs and I remember one time he had to fly out to Italy the next day, and had this awful, weeping tattoo seeping through the clingfilm used to protect,” he said.

“It wasn’t an ideal situation.”

Getty Images - WireImage

Ed has a sketch by French artist Henri Matisse in tribute to his mum

teddysphotos/Instagram

A cute teddy bear design commemorates his childhood nickname, which is Teddy

All of the ginger-haired pop star’s tattoos have meaning. They are either connected to his family, achievements or memories.

A black tree is drawn from his right elbow to his shoulder which signifies his family, while a cute drawing of a brown bear is situated next to it because his childhood nickname was ‘Teddy’.

Ed has a sketch by French artist Henri Matisse on his forearm that shows a mother embracing her child in tribute to his mum.

YouTube

Reports suggest Ed is planning on having 30 designs inked across his back

Flynet Pictures

The Grammy-winner, pictured in 2011, has quickly built up his extensive tatt collection over the last five years

And on his left arm he has Starry Night, the whimsical painting by Vincent Van Gogh for his dad.

A green lizard tatt symbolises good fortune and wisdom, while a tiny pair of glasses are a nod to the thick-rimmed black specs he often wears.

His right arm is also adorned with Gaelic lyrics from his friend Foy Vance's song ‘Guiding Light’, which translated means, “when I need to get home you're my guiding light”. The words are inked in in Foy's handwriting.

Ed Sheeran drops the official video for new track Castle on the Hill

Getty Images

Ed has Starry Night, the whimsical painting by Vincent Van Gogh on his left arm for his dad

Ed has many tattoos that represent his music.

He has ‘Bloodstream’ on his right arm, which is the name of a track on his album, ‘X’, while a plus sign on his left arm pays homage to his debut studio record.

On his left arm, Ed has ‘Red’ tattooed in tribute to best pal Taylor Swift following their ‘Red’ album and tour, and a snowflake to highlight the time he toured with Snow Patrol in 2012.

teddysphotos/Instagram

Ed has ‘Red’ tattooed in tribute to best pal Taylor Swift following their ‘Red’ album and tour

Getty Images

All of the ginger-haired pop star’s tattoos have meaning. They are either connected to his family, achievements or memories

A kiwi gives a nod to his New Zealand fans, while a maple leaf commemorates his Canadian supporters.

Ed clearly uses his body art to express his emotions and loyalty to his friends.

He has puzzle pieces inked above his left elbow to represent close friends who have corresponding pieces on their own arms.

teddysphotos/Instagram

Ed had a red rose inked on his left shoulder Ed Sheeran isn't allowed to talk about his royal face scar with Graham

There is also an empty spot he has saved for his future wife.

An angel wing commemorates the first time his debut track, ‘The A-Team’ (with lyrics, “It’s too cold outside for angels to fly”) was played on the radio.

Ed also has a rose design (inked in 2013), lyrics from The Street’s ‘Everything is Borrowed, leaves to symbolise the circle of life and a Bon Iver quote.

Tatts a lot Tattoo artist reveals Ed Sheeran has spent FORTY HOURS getting over 60 tattoos ED’ING YOUR WAY Get tickets for Ed Sheeran’s 2017 tour without paying over the odds Knock touts on Ed Ed Sheeran’s record label to clampdown on ticket touts cashing in on singer's latest UK tour SHEER BOREDOM Ed Sheeran, changing duvet covers and people who Instagram food among nation’s most boring things tour beautiful James Blunt will join Ed Sheeran on his upcoming US tour as the pair move on from royal sword blunder

But some of Ed’s tattoos are a bit more frivolous.

He has a tea cup inked to showcase his love of a good cuppa, a Heinz label as a nod to his fondness of ketchup and ‘Prince’ in tribute to his favourite show, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Ed’s first tattoo was a paw print that he confessed to getting “for no real reason” when he was 18.

teddysphotos/Instagram

Ed has a Heinz label tatt as a nod to his fondness of ketchup

Getty Images

Ed’s first tattoo was a paw print that he confessed to getting “for no real reason” when he was 18

Possibly Ed’s most famous tattoo is an enormous lion face inked across his chest by Kev Paul.

He unveiled the huge design last year with many speculating that it wasn’t real.

Ed confirmed the tatt was real, which is the England football team’s logo and was made to commemorate his sell-out Wembley gigs.

Getty Images - WireImage

Ed has covered both of his arms in tattoos, with many of the designs overlapping one another

He told the BBC: “Originally I was going to get the floor plan tattooed on my side, but that seemed a bit ridiculous… It’s going to hurt.”

Ed, who is said to be worth around £38 million, recently spoke out about his tattoo obsession.

He said: “They say: ‘But what about when you’re an old man?’, and I think ‘Well, I’ll look f****** cool when I’m old’.

Getty Images

Ed has a leaf design on his left arm and a tiny pair of glasses on his right, a nod to the thick-rimmed specs he wears Ed Sheeran duets with Emma Bunton on Spice Girls hit Goodbye

“I might look wrinkly but have you ever seen your granddad with his top off? Because I haven’t.

“I get one done for anything I’m proud of or for something I want to remember.

"People say when they see my tattoos that I look like a melted crayon, so that’ s interesting. I guess this is just my eight year-old self coming out.”

Last month, Ed whipped fans into a frenzy of excitement as he announced he is going to be hitting the road in 2017.

Getty Images - WireImage

'Ed now has 30 tattoos on his front, plus countless ones down his arms,' said his tattoo artist, Kev Paul

The chart topper announced a series of 2017 tour dates in support of his new album, Divide.

They will be Ed's first dates in the UK since his record-breaking gigs at Wembley Stadium in July 2015.

Demand is bound to be high – however the star has taken steps to pre-empt and prevent ticket touts ripping off fans.

UK and Ireland dates will see Ed playing across Dublin, Glasgow, Nottingham, Newcastle, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Dates in the UK will see him playing arenas between April and May 2017.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showbiz