Kim Kardashian Hints She?s Ready For A Third Child ? And Wants To Get Pregnant Before Releasing New Kids Clothing Line

Her second baby is only 13 months old but it seems Kim is getting broody again

KIM Kardashian has hinted she’s already thinking about another baby.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is already mum to North, three, and 13-month-old Saint.

Kim Kardashian has hinted she’s trying for her third child

Kim dropped the massive hint while talking to her fans online and even suggested she’d want to be pregnant before she releases her children’s clothing range – a collaboration between herself and her husband Kanye West.

The 36-year-old’s fans got worked up into a frenzy when she re-posted a tweet online which read: “RT if you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim and Kanye kids line launch.”

Sharing the message with her 49.9 million Twitter followers, Kim also included a “hand up” emoji, along with four baby emojis.

One of her followers replied: “Are you saying you’re pregnant, Kim?”

Twitter

KimKardashianWest.com

WEDDING BELLE Russia’s Kim Kardashian breaks her fans’ hearts after sexy new pics show her wearing a skimpy 'wedding dress' GIRLS ARE OUT Kylie Jenner shows off fuller breasts in catsuit as she hits the town with sister Kim amid boob job rumours PRIVATE JET PROBE Kim Kardashian clan’s plane is searched by border patrol officers as anti-Trump protests sweep US airports KIM HEIST Kim Kardashian's £3.5m engagement ring IS still intact despite Paris robbers melting rest of her £8m jewels KIM GETS INVOLVED Kim Kardashian wades into 'Muslim ban' row by tweeting on number of Americans killed by jihadi immigrants Bonding time Kim Kardashian and daughter North mess around with Snapchat filters in sweet videos cheeky girl Kim Kardashian channels I'm a Celebrity as she shows off her famous bum in a waterfall shower The booty's back! Kim Kardashian shows off sensational curves in nude swimsuit as she sunbathes with sis Khloe All aboard! Kim Kardashian is a vision in white as carries both her children for flight out of Costa Rica

Kim’s tweet about trying for a baby stirred her fans up into a frenzyKim’s husband Kanye West has told her he wants more children as soon as possible

Another wrote: “Can’t wait, Keeks! Another Baby West coming soon!”

Kim has made no secret of her husband Kanye’s desire to have a large family.

She said four months after their son Saint was born: “I was so set on my two kids and how happy I was with my life the way that it is.

“But Kanye has been mentioning it every single day lately for the past 10 days!”

Array

Snapchat

Kim revealed she was launching a clothing range with Kanye on TuesdayHer daughter North modelled some of their creations

But after suffering difficult pregnancies with both North and Saint – Kim suffered placenta accrete where the placenta attaches itself to the uterine wall – the reality star said she wanted to consider surrogacy.

Speaking to her sister Khloe Kardashian on an episode of KUWTK, Kim said in November: “It would be a really dangerous environment for me if I were to get pregnant again.”

“So I’ve come to the conclusion that I just want to explore surrogacy.”

Saint finds his feet as he toddles towards mum Kim Kardashian

Got a story? email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us direct on 02077824220