Kim Kardashian Hints She?s Ready For A Third Child ? And Wants To Get Pregnant Before Releasing New Kids Clothing Line
Her second baby is only 13 months old but it seems Kim is getting broody again
KIM Kardashian has hinted she’s already thinking about another baby.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is already mum to North, three, and 13-month-old Saint.Kim Kardashian has hinted she’s trying for her third child
Kim dropped the massive hint while talking to her fans online and even suggested she’d want to be pregnant before she releases her children’s clothing range – a collaboration between herself and her husband Kanye West.
The 36-year-old’s fans got worked up into a frenzy when she re-posted a tweet online which read: “RT if you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim and Kanye kids line launch.”
Sharing the message with her 49.9 million Twitter followers, Kim also included a “hand up” emoji, along with four baby emojis.
One of her followers replied: “Are you saying you’re pregnant, Kim?”
Another wrote: “Can’t wait, Keeks! Another Baby West coming soon!”
Kim has made no secret of her husband Kanye’s desire to have a large family.
She said four months after their son Saint was born: “I was so set on my two kids and how happy I was with my life the way that it is.
“But Kanye has been mentioning it every single day lately for the past 10 days!”
Snapchat
But after suffering difficult pregnancies with both North and Saint – Kim suffered placenta accrete where the placenta attaches itself to the uterine wall – the reality star said she wanted to consider surrogacy.
Speaking to her sister Khloe Kardashian on an episode of KUWTK, Kim said in November: “It would be a really dangerous environment for me if I were to get pregnant again.”
“So I’ve come to the conclusion that I just want to explore surrogacy.”Saint finds his feet as he toddles towards mum Kim Kardashian
