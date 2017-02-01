How Did YOUR MP Vote In Last Night's Crucial Brexit Bill?

Britain reached a landmark moment in its battle to leave the European Union after MPs backed the Brexit Bill.

The Commons endorsed the Article 50 legislation by 498 votes to 114 after the government saw off a desperate bid by more than 100 Remoaners to block it.

In the first of a crucial set of votes in the Commons, a 'wrecking' amendment that would have effectively killed the law was defeated by 336 to 100.

The government defeated the wrecking amendment by 336 votes to 100 in the Commons, and won the key second reading vote by 498 votes to 114

Those who voted against, were 47 Labour MPs, 50 from SNP, seven Liberal Democrats, three from the SDLP, the one Green Party MP, two from Plaid Cymru, three independent MPs, and just one Conservative, Ken Clarke.

The MPs who voted for were 319 Tories, 167 Labour MPs, eight from the DUP, two UUP, one Ukip and one independent MP.

BREXIT VOTE: WHAT TONIGHT MEANS MPs have backed Brexit in an historic vote that effectively makes the process irreversible. For the first time, the Commons has supported the principle of legislation that gives the Prime Minister power to trigger Britain's exit from the EU. A wrecking amendment tabled by the SNP was heavily defeated, before the EU Bill was given its second reading. The government also comfortably won the third vote - setting the timetable for the rest of the bill's progress.

Today MPs will pore over the Government's long-awaited White Paper, which will set out its strategy for the upcoming Brexit negotiations with the EU.

And although last night's vote signalled that last June's historic Brexit vote faces no real prospect of being overturned, rebel MPs will seek to tie Theresa May's hand in those negotiations by tabling amendments on specific aspects of the Government's plans in the next phase of the bill next week.

Downing Street is desperate to avoid any defeats on individual measures in order to prevent the prospect of delaying Mrs May's timetable of triggering our EU divorce by the end of March.

So any amendments that have the support of Tory MPs will threaten to derail the PM's plans because of the Government's slim Commons majority.

Below is a list of how the MPs voted so you can find out which side of the bill your representative came down on.

Those who voted against

Alexander, Heidi (Labour) Lewisham East

Ali, Rushanara (Labour) Bethnal Green and Bow

Allen, Graham (Labour) Nottingham North

Allin-Khan, Dr Rosena (Labour) Tooting

Berger, Luciana (Labour) Liverpool, Wavertree

Bradshaw, Mr Ben (Labour) Exeter

Brennan, Kevin (Labour) Cardiff West

Brown, Lyn (Labour) West Ham

Bryant, Chris (Labour) Rhondda

Buck, Ms Karen (Labour) Westminster North

Butler, Dawn (Labour) Brent Central

Cadbury, Ruth (Labour) Brentford and Isleworth

The government secured a thumping majority in both the key Commons votes tonight

Clwyd, Ann (Labour) Cynon Valley

Coffey, Ann (Labour) Stockport

Coyle, Neil (Labour) Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Creagh, Mary (Labour) Wakefield

Creasy, Stella (Labour) Walthamstow

Debbonaire, Thangam (Labour) Bristol West

Doughty, Stephen (Labour) Cardiff South and Penarth

Dowd, Jim (Labour) Lewisham West and Penge

Eagle, Maria (Labour) Garston and Halewood

Ellman, Mrs Louise (Labour) Liverpool, Riverside

Farrelly, Paul (Labour) Newcastle-under-Lyme

Foxcroft, Vicky (Labour) Lewisham, Deptford

Gapes, Mike (Labour) Ilford South

Greenwood, Lilian (Labour) Nottingham South

Hayes, Helen (Labour) Dulwich and West Norwood

Hillier, Meg (Labour) Hackney South and Shoreditch

Huq, Dr Rupa (Labour) Ealing Central and Acton

Kyle, Peter (Labour) Hove

Dawn Butler (left) and Rachael Maskell (right) resigned from the shadow cabinet last night to vote against the legislation that will trigger Article 50

Lammy, Mr David (Labour) Tottenham

Maskell, Rachael (Labour) York Central

McCarthy, Kerry (Labour) Bristol East

McKinnell, Catherine (Labour) Newcastle upon Tyne North

Moon, Mrs Madeleine (Labour) Bridgend

Murray, Ian (Labour) Edinburgh South

Pound, Stephen (Labour) Ealing North

Sharma, Mr Virendra (Labour) Ealing, Southall

Siddiq, Tulip (Labour) Hampstead and Kilburn

Slaughter, Andy (Labour) Hammersmith

Smith, Jeff (Labour) Manchester, Withington

Smith, Owen (Labour) Pontypridd

Stevens, Jo (Labour) Cardiff Central

Timms, Stephen (Labour) East Ham

West, Catherine (Labour) Hornsey and Wood Green

Whitehead, Dr Alan (Labour) Southampton, Test

Zeichner, Daniel (Labour) Cambridge

Clarke, Mr Kenneth (Conservative) Rushcliffe

Ahmed-Sheikh, Ms Tasmina (Scottish National Party) Ochil and South Perthshire

Arkless, Richard (Scottish National Party) Dumfries and Galloway

Bardell, Hannah (Scottish National Party) Livingston

Black, Mhairi (Scottish National Party) Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Blackford, Ian (Scottish National Party) Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Blackman, Kirsty (Scottish National Party) Aberdeen North

Boswell, Philip (Scottish National Party) Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

Brock, Deidre (Scottish National Party) Edinburgh North and Leith

Brown, Alan (Scottish National Party) Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Cameron, Dr Lisa (Scottish National Party) East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

Chapman, Douglas (Scottish National Party) Dunfermline and West Fife

Cherry, Joanna (Scottish National Party) Edinburgh South West

Cowan, Ronnie (Scottish National Party) Inverclyde

Crawley, Angela (Scottish National Party) Lanark and Hamilton East

Day, Martyn (Scottish National Party) Linlithgow and East Falkirk

Docherty-Hughes, Martin (Scottish National Party) West Dunbartonshire

Donaldson, Stuart Blair (Scottish National Party) West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Ferrier, Margaret (Scottish National Party) Rutherglen and Hamilton West

Gethins, Stephen (Scottish National Party) North East Fife

Labour MP Chris Bryant (left) today admitted he would vote against the wishes of his Rhondda constituents - who heavily backed Brexit

Gibson, Patricia (Scottish National Party) North Ayrshire and Arran

Grady, Patrick (Scottish National Party) Glasgow North

Grant, Peter (Scottish National Party) Glenrothes

Gray, Neil (Scottish National Party) Airdrie and Shotts

Hendry, Drew (Scottish National Party) Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey

Hosie, Stewart (Scottish National Party) Dundee East

Kerevan, George (Scottish National Party) East Lothian

Kerr, Calum (Scottish National Party) Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Law, Chris (Scottish National Party) Dundee West

Mc Nally, John (Scottish National Party) Falkirk

McDonald, Stewart Malcolm(Scottish National Party) Glasgow South

McDonald, Stuart C. (Scottish National Party) Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

McLaughlin, Anne (Scottish National Party) Glasgow North East

MacNeil, Angus Brendan (Scottish National Party) Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Monaghan, Carol (Scottish National Party) Glasgow North West

Monaghan, Dr Paul (Scottish National Party) Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Mullin, Roger (Scottish National Party) Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath

Newlands, Gavin (Scottish National Party) Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Nicolson, John (Scottish National Party) East Dunbartonshire

O'Hara, Brendan (Scottish National Party) Argyll and Bute

Oswald, Kirsten (Scottish National Party) East Renfrewshire

Paterson, Steven (Scottish National Party) Stirling

Robertson, Angus (Scottish National Party) Moray

Salmond, Alex (Scottish National Party) Gordon

Sheppard, Tommy (Scottish National Party) Edinburgh East

Stephens, Chris (Scottish National Party) Glasgow South West

Thewliss, Alison (Scottish National Party) Glasgow Central

Weir, Mike (Scottish National Party) Angus

The text will be at the heart of the impending 'hand to hand combat' in parliament - sparked by the Supreme Court's ruling that Theresa May cannot use executive powers to invoke Brexit

Whiteford, Dr Eilidh (Scottish National Party) Banff and Buchan

Whitford, Dr Philippa (Scottish National Party) Central Ayrshire

Wishart, Pete (Scottish National Party) Perth and North Perthshire

Brake, Tom (Liberal Democrat) Carshalton and Wallington

Carmichael, Mr Alistair (Liberal Democrat) Orkney and Shetland

Clegg, Mr Nick (Liberal Democrat) Sheffield, Hallam

Farron, Tim (Liberal Democrat) Westmorland and Lonsdale

Olney, Sarah (Liberal Democrat) Richmond Park

Pugh, John (Liberal Democrat) Southport

Williams, Mr Mark (Liberal Democrat) Ceredigion

Durkan, Mark (Social Democratic & Labour Party) Foyle

McDonnell, Dr Alasdair (Social Democratic & Labour Party) Belfast South

Ritchie, Ms Margaret (Social Democratic & Labour Party) South Down

McGarry, Natalie (Independent) Glasgow East

Thomson, Michelle (Independent) Edinburgh West

Hermon, Lady (Independent) North Down

Saville Roberts, Liz (Plaid Cymru) Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Williams, Hywel (Plaid Cymru) Arfon

Lucas, Caroline (Green Party) Brighton, Pavilion

Those who voted for

Abrahams, Debbie (Labour) Oldham East and Saddleworth

Adams, Nigel (Conservative) Selby and Ainsty

Afriyie, Adam (Conservative) Windsor

Aldous, Peter (Conservative) Waveney

Allan, Lucy (Conservative) Telford

Allen, Heidi (Conservative) South Cambridgeshire

Amess, Sir David (Conservative) Southend West

Anderson, Mr David (Labour) Blaydon

Andrew, Stuart (Conservative) Pudsey

Ansell, Caroline (Conservative) Eastbourne

Argar, Edward (Conservative) Charnwood

Ashworth, Jonathan (Labour) Leicester South

Atkins, Victoria (Conservative) Louth and Horncastle

Austin, Ian (Labour) Dudley North

Bacon, Mr Richard (Conservative) South Norfolk

Bailey, Mr Adrian (Labour) West Bromwich West

Baker, Mr Steve (Conservative) Wycombe

Baldwin, Harriett (Conservative) West Worcestershire

Barclay, Stephen (Conservative) North East Cambridgeshire

Ex-chancellor George Osborne admitted he had given up his career in support of the Remain campaign and warned the negotiations to come would be difficult

Baron, Mr John (Conservative) Basildon and Billericay

Barron, Sir Kevin (Labour) Rother Valley

Barwell, Gavin (Conservative) Croydon Central

Bebb, Guto (Conservative) Aberconwy

Beckett, Margaret (Labour) Derby South

Bellingham, Sir Henry (Conservative) North West Norfolk

Benn, Hilary (Labour) Leeds Central

Benyon, Richard (Conservative) Newbury

Beresford, Sir Paul (Conservative) Mole Valley

Berry, James (Conservative) Kingston and Surbiton

Betts, Mr Clive (Labour) Sheffield South East

Bingham, Andrew (Conservative) High Peak

Blackman, Bob (Conservative) Harrow East

Blackwood, Nicola (Conservative) Oxford West and Abingdon

Blenkinsop, Tom (Labour) Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Blomfield, Paul (Labour) Sheffield Central

Blunt, Crispin (Conservative) Reigate

Bone, Mr Peter (Conservative) Wellingborough

Borwick, Victoria (Conservative) Kensington

Bottomley, Sir Peter (Conservative) Worthing West

Brabin, Tracy (Labour) Batley and Spen

Bradley, Karen (Conservative) Staffordshire Moorlands

Brady, Mr Graham (Conservative) Altrincham and Sale West

Brazier, Sir Julian (Conservative) Canterbury

Bridgen, Andrew (Conservative) North West Leicestershire

Brine, Steve (Conservative) Winchester

Brokenshire, James (Conservative) Old Bexley and Sidcup

Brown, Mr Nicholas (Labour) Newcastle upon Tyne East

Bruce, Fiona (Conservative) Congleton

Buckland, Robert (Conservative) South Swindon

Burden, Richard (Labour) Birmingham, Northfield

Burgon, Richard (Labour) Leeds East

Burnham, Andy (Labour) Leigh

Burns, Conor (Conservative) Bournemouth West

Burns, Sir Simon (Conservative) Chelmsford

Burrowes, Mr David (Conservative) Enfield, Southgate

Burt, Alistair (Conservative) North East Bedfordshire

Byrne, Liam (Labour) Birmingham, Hodge Hill

Cairns, Alun (Conservative) Vale of Glamorgan

Campbell, Mr Alan (Labour) Tynemouth

Campbell, Mr Gregory (Democratic Unionist Party) East Londonderry

Campbell, Mr Ronnie (Labour) Blyth Valley

Carmichael, Neil (Conservative) Stroud

As debate on the Article 50 bill resumed today, first to his feet was former Labour leader Ed Miliband who urged his party to back the legislation

Carswell, Mr Douglas (UK Independence Party) Clacton

Cartlidge, James (Conservative) South Suffolk

Cash, Sir William (Conservative) Stone

Caulfield, Maria (Conservative) Lewes

Chalk, Alex (Conservative) Cheltenham

Champion, Sarah (Labour) Rotherham

Chapman, Jenny (Labour) Darlington

Chishti, Rehman (Conservative) Gillingham and Rainham

Chope, Mr Christopher (Conservative) Christchurch

Churchill, Jo (Conservative) Bury St Edmunds

Clark, Greg (Conservative) Tunbridge Wells

Cleverly, James (Conservative) Braintree

Clifton-Brown, Geoffrey (Conservative) The Cotswolds

Coaker, Vernon (Labour) Gedling

Coffey, Dr Thérèse (Conservative) Suffolk Coastal

Collins, Damian (Conservative) Folkestone and Hythe

Colvile, Oliver (Conservative) Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport

Cooper, Julie (Labour) Burnley

Cooper, Rosie (Labour) West Lancashire

Cooper, Yvette (Labour) Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Corbyn, Jeremy (Labour) Islington North

Costa, Alberto (Conservative) South Leicestershire

Courts, Robert (Conservative) Witney

Cox, Mr Geoffrey (Conservative) Torridge and West Devon

Crabb, Stephen (Conservative) Preseli Pembrokeshire

Crausby, Sir David (Labour) Bolton North East

Crouch, Tracey (Conservative) Chatham and Aylesford

Cruddas, Jon (Labour) Dagenham and Rainham

Cryer, John (Labour) Leyton and Wanstead

Cummins, Judith (Labour) Bradford South

Cunningham, Alex (Labour) Stockton North

Cunningham, Mr Jim (Labour) Coventry South

Dakin, Nic (Labour) Scunthorpe

Danczuk, Simon (Independent) Rochdale

David, Wayne (Labour) Caerphilly

Davies, Byron (Conservative) Gower

Davies, Chris (Conservative) Brecon and Radnorshire

Davies, David T. C. (Conservative) Monmouth

Davies, Glyn (Conservative) Montgomeryshire

Davies, Dr James (Conservative) Vale of Clywd

Theresa May, pictured, will publish details of the Government's Brexit strategy today

Davies, Mims (Conservative) Eastleigh

Davies, Philip (Conservative) Shipley

Davis, Mr David (Conservative) Haltemprice and Howden

De Piero, Gloria (Labour) Ashfield

Dinenage, Caroline (Conservative) Gosport

Djanogly, Mr Jonathan(Conservative) Huntingdon

Dodds, Mr Nigel (Democratic Unionist Party) Belfast North

Donaldson, Sir Jeffrey M.(Democratic Unionist Party) Lagan Valley

Donelan, Michelle (Conservative) Chippenham

Dorries, Nadine (Conservative) Mid Bedfordshire

Double, Steve (Conservative) St Austell and Newquay

Dowd, Peter (Labour) Bootle

Dowden, Oliver (Conservative) Hertsmere

Drax, Richard (Conservative) South Dorset

Dromey, Jack (Labour) Birmingham, Erdington

Drummond, Mrs Flick (Conservative) Portsmouth South

Duddridge, James (Conservative) Rochford and Southend East

Dugher, Michael (Labour) Barnsley East

Duncan, Sir Alan (Conservative) Rutland and Melton

Duncan Smith, Mr Iain (Conservative) Chingford and Woodford Green

Dunne, Mr Philip (Conservative) Ludlow

Eagle, Ms Angela (Labour) Wallasey

Efford, Clive (Labour) Eltham

Elliott, Julie (Labour) Sunderland Central

Elliott, Tom (Ulster Unionist Party) Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Ellis, Michael (Conservative) Northampton North

Ellison, Jane (Conservative) Battersea

Ellwood, Mr Tobias (Conservative) Bournemouth East

Elmore, Chris (Labour) Ogmore

Elphicke, Charlie (Conservative) Dover

Esterson, Bill (Labour) Sefton Central

Eustice, George (Conservative) Camborne and Redruth

Evans, Chris (Labour) Islwyn

Evans, Graham (Conservative) Weaver Vale

Evans, Mr Nigel (Conservative) Ribble Valley

Evennett, David (Conservative) Bexleyheath and Crayford

Fabricant, Michael (Conservative) Lichfield

Fallon, Sir Michael (Conservative) Sevenoaks

Fernandes, Suella (Conservative) Fareham

Field, Frank (Labour) Birkenhead

Field, Mark (Conservative) Cities of London and Westminster

Fitzpatrick, Jim (Labour) Poplar and Limehouse

Flello, Robert (Labour) Stoke-on-Trent South

Fletcher, Colleen (Labour) Coventry North East

Flint, Caroline (Labour) Don Valley

Flynn, Paul (Labour) Newport West

Foster, Kevin (Conservative) Torbay

Fovargue, Yvonne (Labour) Makerfield

Fox, Dr Liam (Conservative) North Somerset

Francois, Mr Mark (Conservative) Rayleigh and Wickford

Frazer, Lucy (Conservative) South East Cambridgeshire

Freeman, George (Conservative) Mid Norfolk

Freer, Mike (Conservative) Finchley and Golders Green

Fuller, Richard (Conservative) Bedford

Furniss, Gill (Labour) Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough

Fysh, Marcus (Conservative) Yeovil

Gardiner, Barry (Labour) Brent North

Garnier, Sir Edward (Conservative) Harborough

Garnier, Mark (Conservative) Wyre Forest

Gauke, Mr David (Conservative) South West Hertfordshire

Ghani, Nusrat (Conservative) Wealden

Gibb, Nick (Conservative) Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Gillan, Mrs Cheryl (Conservative) Chesham and Amersham

Glen, John (Conservative) Salisbury

Glindon, Mary (Labour) North Tyneside

Goodman, Helen (Labour) Bishop Auckland

Goodwill, Mr Robert (Conservative) Scarborough and Whitby

Gove, Michael (Conservative) Surrey Heath

Graham, Richard (Conservative) Gloucester

Grant, Mrs Helen (Conservative) Maidstone and The Weald

Gray, James (Conservative) North Wiltshire

Grayling, Chris (Conservative) Epsom and Ewell

Green, Chris (Conservative) Bolton West

Green, Damian (Conservative) Ashford

Greening, Justine (Conservative) Putney

Greenwood, Margaret (Labour) Wirral West

Grieve, Mr Dominic (Conservative) Beaconsfield

Griffith, Nia (Labour) Llanelli

Griffiths, Andrew (Conservative) Burton

Gummer, Ben (Conservative) Ipswich

Gwynne, Andrew (Labour) Denton and Reddish

Gyimah, Mr Sam (Conservative) East Surrey

Haigh, Louise (Labour) Sheffield, Heeley

Halfon, Robert (Conservative) Harlow

Hall, Luke (Conservative) Thornbury and Yate

Hamilton, Fabian (Labour) Leeds North East

Hammond, Mr Philip (Conservative) Runnymede and Weybridge

Hammond, Stephen (Conservative) Wimbledon

Hancock, Matt (Conservative) West Suffolk

Hands, Greg (Conservative) Chelsea and Fulham

Hanson, Mr David (Labour) Delyn

Harman, Ms Harriet (Labour) Camberwell and Peckham

Harper, Mr Mark (Conservative) Forest of Dean

Harrington, Richard (Conservative) Watford

Harris, Carolyn (Labour) Swansea East

Harris, Rebecca (Conservative) Castle Point

Hart, Simon (Conservative) Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire

Hayes, Mr John (Conservative) South Holland and The Deepings

Hayman, Sue (Labour) Workington

Heald, Sir Oliver (Conservative) North East Hertfordshire

Healey, John (Labour) Wentworth and Dearne

Heappey, James (Conservative) Wells

Heaton-Harris, Chris (Conservative) Daventry

Heaton-Jones, Peter (Conservative) North Devon

Henderson, Gordon (Conservative) Sittingbourne and Sheppey

Hendrick, Mr Mark (Labour) Preston

Hepburn, Mr Stephen (Labour) Jarrow

Herbert, Nick (Conservative) Arundel and South Downs

Hinds, Damian (Conservative) East Hampshire

Hoare, Simon (Conservative) North Dorset

Hodgson, Mrs Sharon (Labour) Washington and Sunderland West

Hoey, Kate (Labour) Vauxhall

Hollern, Kate (Labour) Blackburn

Hollingbery, George (Conservative) Meon Valley

Hollinrake, Kevin (Conservative) Thirsk and Malton

Hollobone, Mr Philip (Conservative) Kettering

Holloway, Adam (Conservative) Gravesham

Hopkins, Kelvin (Labour) Luton North

Hopkins, Kris (Conservative) Keighley

Howarth, Sir Gerald (Conservative) Aldershot

Howell, John (Conservative) Henley

Howlett, Ben (Conservative) Bath

Huddleston, Nigel (Conservative) Mid Worcestershire

Hunt, Mr Jeremy (Conservative) South West Surrey

Hurd, Mr Nick (Conservative) Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

Hussain, Imran (Labour) Bradford East

Jackson, Mr Stewart (Conservative) Peterborough

James, Margot (Conservative) Stourbridge

Jarvis, Dan (Labour) Barnsley Central

Javid, Sajid (Conservative) Bromsgrove

Jayawardena, Mr Ranil (Conservative) North East Hampshire

Jenkin, Mr Bernard (Conservative) Harwich and North Essex

Jenkyns, Andrea (Conservative) Morley and Outwood

Jenrick, Robert (Conservative) Newark

Johnson, Alan (Labour) Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle

Johnson, Boris (Conservative) Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Johnson, Dr Caroline(Conservative) Sleaford and North Hykeham

Johnson, Diana (Labour) Kingston upon Hull North

Johnson, Gareth (Conservative) Dartford

Johnson, Joseph (Conservative) Orpington

Jones, Andrew (Conservative) Harrogate and Knaresborough

Jones, Mr David (Conservative) Clwyd West

Jones, Gerald (Labour) Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney

Jones, Graham (Labour) Hyndburn

Jones, Helen (Labour) Warrington North

Jones, Mr Kevan (Labour) North Durham

Jones, Mr Marcus (Conservative) Nuneaton

Jones, Susan Elan (Labour) Clwyd South

Kane, Mike (Labour) Wythenshawe and Sale East

Kawczynski, Daniel (Conservative) Shrewsbury and Atcham

Keeley, Barbara (Labour) Worsley and Eccles South

Kendall, Liz (Labour) Leicester West

Kennedy, Seema (Conservative) South Ribble

Kinahan, Danny (Ulster Unionist Party) South Antrim

Kinnock, Stephen (Labour) Aberavon

Kirby, Simon (Conservative) Brighton, Kemptown

Knight, Sir Greg (Conservative) East Yorkshire

Knight, Julian (Conservative) Solihull

Kwarteng, Kwasi (Conservative) Spelthorne

Lancaster, Mark (Conservative) Milton Keynes North

Latham, Pauline (Conservative) Mid Derbyshire

Lavery, Ian (Labour) Wansbeck

Leadsom, Andrea (Conservative) South Northamptonshire

Lee, Dr Phillip (Conservative) Bracknell

Lefroy, Jeremy (Conservative) Stafford

Leigh, Sir Edward (Conservative) Gainsborough

Leslie, Charlotte (Conservative) Bristol North West

Letwin, Sir Oliver (Conservative) West Dorset

Lewell-Buck, Mrs Emma (Labour) South Shields

Lewis, Brandon (Conservative) Great Yarmouth

Lewis, Clive (Labour) Norwich South

Lewis, Mr Ivan (Labour) Bury South

Lewis, Dr Julian (Conservative) New Forest East

Liddell-Grainger, Mr Ian(Conservative) Bridgwater and West Somerset

Lidington, Mr David (Conservative) Aylesbury

Lilley, Mr Peter (Conservative) Hitchin and Harpenden

Long Bailey, Rebecca (Labour) Salford and Eccles

Lopresti, Jack (Conservative) Filton and Bradley Stoke

Lord, Mr Jonathan (Conservative) Woking

Loughton, Tim (Conservative) East Worthing and Shoreham

Lucas, Ian C. (Labour) Wrexham

Lynch, Holly (Labour) Halifax

Steve McCabe (Labour) Birmingham, Selly Oak

McCartney, Jason (Conservative) Colne Valley

McCartney, Karl (Conservative) Lincoln

McDonagh, Siobhain (Labour) Mitcham and Morden

McDonald, Andy (Labour) Middlesbrough

McDonnell, John (Labour) Hayes and Harlington

McFadden, Mr Pat (Labour) Wolverhampton South East

McGinn, Conor (Labour) St Helens North

McGovern, Alison (Labour) Wirral South

McInnes, Liz (Labour) Heywood and Middleton

Mackinlay, Craig (Conservative) South Thanet

Mackintosh, David (Conservative) Northampton South

McLoughlin, Sir Patrick(Conservative) Derbyshire Dales

McMahon, Jim (Labour) Oldham West and Royton

McPartland, Stephen (Conservative) Stevenage

Mactaggart, Fiona (Labour) Slough

Madders, Justin (Labour) Ellesmere Port and Neston

Mahmood, Mr Khalid (Labour) Birmingham, Perry Barr

Mahmood, Shabana (Labour) Birmingham, Ladywood

Main, Mrs Anne (Conservative) St Albans

Mak, Mr Alan (Conservative) Havant

Malhotra, Seema (Labour) Feltham and Heston

Malthouse, Kit (Conservative) North West Hampshire

Mann, John (Labour) Bassetlaw

Mann, Scott (Conservative) North Cornwall

Marris, Rob (Labour) Wolverhampton South West

Marsden, Gordon (Labour) Blackpool South

Matheson, Christian (Labour) City of Chester

Mathias, Dr Tania (Conservative) Twickenham

May, Mrs Theresa (Conservative) Maidenhead

Maynard, Paul (Conservative) Blackpool North and Cleveleys

Meale, Sir Alan (Labour) Mansfield

Menzies, Mark (Conservative) Fylde

Mercer, Johnny (Conservative) Plymouth, Moor View

Merriman, Huw (Conservative) Bexhill and Battle

Metcalfe, Stephen (Conservative) South Basildon and East Thurrock

Miliband, Edward (Labour) Doncaster North

Miller, Mrs Maria (Conservative) Basingstoke

Milling, Amanda (Conservative) Cannock Chase

Mills, Nigel (Conservative) Amber Valley

Milton, Anne (Conservative) Guildford

Mitchell, Mr Andrew (Conservative) Sutton Coldfield

Mordaunt, Penny (Conservative) Portsmouth North

Morden, Jessica (Labour) Newport East

Morgan, Nicky (Conservative) Loughborough

Morris, Anne Marie (Conservative) Newton Abbot

Morris, David (Conservative) Morecambe and Lunesdale

Morris, Grahame (Labour) Easington

Morris, James (Conservative) Halesowen and Rowley Regis

Morton, Wendy (Conservative) Aldridge-Brownhills

Mowat, David (Conservative) Warrington South

Mundell, David (Conservative) Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Murray, Mrs Sheryll (Conservative) South East Cornwall

Murrison, Dr Andrew (Conservative) South West Wiltshire

Nandy, Lisa (Labour) Wigan

Neill, Robert (Conservative) Bromley and Chislehurst

Newton, Sarah (Conservative) Truro and Falmouth

Nokes, Caroline (Conservative) Romsey and Southampton North

Norman, Jesse (Conservative) Hereford and South Herefordshire

Nuttall, Mr David (Conservative) Bury North

Offord, Dr Matthew (Conservative) Hendon

Onn, Melanie (Labour) Great Grimsby

Onwurah, Chi (Labour) Newcastle upon Tyne Central

Opperman, Guy (Conservative) Hexham

Osamor, Kate (Labour) Edmonton

Osborne, Mr George (Conservative) Tatton

Owen, Albert (Labour) Ynys Môn

Paisley, Ian (Democratic Unionist Party) North Antrim

Parish, Neil (Conservative) Tiverton and Honiton

Patel, Priti (Conservative) Witham

Paterson, Mr Owen (Conservative) North Shropshire

Pawsey, Mark (Conservative) Rugby

Pearce, Teresa (Labour) Erith and Thamesmead

Penning, Mike (Conservative) Hemel Hempstead

Pennycook, Matthew (Labour) Greenwich and Woolwich

Penrose, John (Conservative) Weston-super-Mare

Percy, Andrew (Conservative) Brigg and Goole

Perkins, Toby (Labour) Chesterfield

Perry, Claire (Conservative) Devizes

Phillips, Jess (Labour) Birmingham, Yardley

Phillipson, Bridget (Labour) Houghton and Sunderland South

Philp, Chris (Conservative) Croydon South

Pickles, Sir Eric (Conservative) Brentwood and Ongar

Pincher, Christopher (Conservative) Tamworth

Poulter, Dr Dan (Conservative) Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Pow, Rebecca (Conservative) Taunton Deane

Powell, Lucy (Labour) Manchester Central

Prentis, Victoria (Conservative) Banbury

Prisk, Mr Mark (Conservative) Hertford and Stortford

Pritchard, Mark (Conservative) The Wrekin

Pursglove, Tom (Conservative) Corby

Quin, Jeremy (Conservative) Horsham

Quince, Will (Conservative) Colchester

Qureshi, Yasmin (Labour) Bolton South East

Raab, Dominic (Conservative) Esher and Walton

Rayner, Angela (Labour) Ashton-under-Lyne

Redwood, John (Conservative) Wokingham

Reed, Mr Steve (Labour) Croydon North

Rees, Christina (Labour) Neath

Rees-Mogg, Mr Jacob (Conservative) North East Somerset

Reeves, Rachel (Labour) Leeds West

Reynolds, Emma (Labour) Wolverhampton North East

Reynolds, Jonathan (Labour) Stalybridge and Hyde

Rimmer, Marie (Labour) St Helens South and Whiston

Robertson, Mr Laurence (Conservative) Tewkesbury

Robinson, Gavin (Democratic Unionist Party) Belfast East

Robinson, Mr Geoffrey (Labour) Coventry North West

Robinson, Mary (Conservative) Cheadle

Rosindell, Andrew (Conservative) Romford

Rotheram, Steve (Labour) Liverpool, Walton

Rudd, Amber (Conservative) Hastings and Rye

Rutley, David (Conservative) Macclesfield

Ryan, Joan (Labour) Enfield North

Sandbach, Antoinette(Conservative) Eddisbury

Scully, Paul (Conservative) Sutton and Cheam

Selous, Andrew (Conservative) South West Bedfordshire

Shah, Naz (Labour) Bradford West

Shannon, Jim (Democratic Unionist Party) Strangford

Shapps, Grant (Conservative) Welwyn Hatfield

Sharma, Alok (Conservative) Reading West

Sheerman, Mr Barry (Labour) Huddersfield

Shelbrooke, Alec (Conservative) Elmet and Rothwell

Sherriff, Paula (Labour) Dewsbury

Simpson, David (Democratic Unionist Party) Upper Bann

Simpson, Mr Keith (Conservative) Broadland

Skidmore, Chris (Conservative) Kingswood

Skinner, Mr Dennis (Labour) Bolsover

Smeeth, Ruth (Labour) Stoke-on-Trent North

Smith, Mr Andrew (Labour) Oxford East

Smith, Cat (Labour) Lancaster and Fleetwood

Smith, Chloe (Conservative) Norwich North

Smith, Henry (Conservative) Crawley

Smith, Julian (Conservative) Skipton and Ripon

Smith, Nick (Labour) Blaenau Gwent

Smith, Royston (Conservative) Southampton, Itchen

Smyth, Karin (Labour) Bristol South

Soames, Sir Nicholas (Conservative) Mid Sussex

Solloway, Amanda (Conservative) Derby North

Soubry, Anna (Conservative) Broxtowe

Spellar, John (Labour) Warley

Spelman, Dame Caroline (Conservative) Meriden

Spencer, Mark (Conservative) Sherwood

Starmer, Keir (Labour) Holborn and St Pancras

Stephenson, Andrew (Conservative) Pendle

Stevenson, John (Conservative) Carlisle

Stewart, Bob (Conservative) Beckenham

Stewart, Iain (Conservative) Milton Keynes South

Stewart, Rory (Conservative) Penrith and The Border

Streeter, Mr Gary (Conservative) South West Devon

Streeting, Wes (Labour) Ilford North

Stride, Mel (Conservative) Central Devon

Stringer, Graham (Labour) Blackley and Broughton

Stuart, Ms Gisela (Labour) Birmingham, Edgbaston

Stuart, Graham (Conservative) Beverley and Holderness

Sturdy, Julian (Conservative) York Outer

Sunak, Rishi (Conservative) Richmond (Yorks)

Swayne, Sir Desmond(Conservative) New Forest West

Swire, Sir Hugo (Conservative) East Devon

Syms, Mr Robert (Conservative) Poole

Tami, Mark (Labour) Alyn and Deeside

Thomas, Derek (Conservative) St Ives

Thomas, Gareth (Labour) Harrow West

Thomas-Symonds, Nick (Labour) Torfaen

Thornberry, Emily (Labour) Islington South and Finsbury

Throup, Maggie (Conservative) Erewash

Timpson, Edward (Conservative) Crewe and Nantwich

Tolhurst, Kelly (Conservative) Rochester and Strood

Tomlinson, Justin (Conservative) North Swindon

Tomlinson, Michael (Conservative) Mid Dorset and North Poole

Tracey, Craig (Conservative) North Warwickshire

Tredinnick, David (Conservative) Bosworth

Trevelyan, Mrs Anne-Marie(Conservative) Berwick-upon-Tweed

Trickett, Jon (Labour) Hemsworth

Truss, Elizabeth (Conservative) South West Norfolk

Tugendhat, Tom (Conservative) Tonbridge and Malling

Turley, Anna (Labour) Redcar

Turner, Mr Andrew (Conservative) Isle of Wight

Turner, Karl (Labour) Kingston upon Hull East

Twigg, Derek (Labour) Halton

Twigg, Stephen (Labour) Liverpool, West Derby

Tyrie, Mr Andrew (Conservative) Chichester

Umunna, Mr Chuka (Labour) Streatham

Vaizey, Mr Edward (Conservative) Wantage

Vara, Mr Shailesh (Conservative) North West Cambridgeshire

Vaz, Keith (Labour) Leicester East

Vaz, Valerie (Labour) Walsall South

Vickers, Martin (Conservative) Cleethorpes

Villiers, Mrs Theresa (Conservative) Chipping Barnet

Walker, Mr Charles (Conservative) Broxbourne

Walker, Mr Robin (Conservative) Worcester

Wallace, Mr Ben (Conservative) Wyre and Preston North

Warburton, David (Conservative) Somerton and Frome

Warman, Matt (Conservative) Boston and Skegness

Watkinson, Dame Angela(Conservative) Hornchurch and Upminster

Watson, Tom (Labour) West Bromwich East

Wharton, James (Conservative) Stockton South

Whately, Helen (Conservative) Faversham and Mid Kent

Wheeler, Heather (Conservative) South Derbyshire

White, Chris (Conservative) Warwick and Leamington

Whittaker, Craig (Conservative) Calder Valley

Whittingdale, Mr John (Conservative) Maldon

Wiggin, Bill (Conservative) North Herefordshire

Williams, Craig (Conservative) Cardiff North

Wilson, Phil (Labour) Sedgefield

Wilson, Mr Rob (Conservative) Reading East

Wilson, Sammy (Democratic Unionist Party) East Antrim

Winnick, Mr David (Labour) Walsall North

Winterton, Dame Rosie (Labour) Doncaster Central

Wollaston, Dr Sarah (Conservative) Totnes

Woodcock, John (Labour) Barrow and Furness

Wragg, William (Conservative) Hazel Grove

Wright, Mr Iain (Labour) Hartlepool

Wright, Jeremy (Conservative) Kenilworth and Southam

Zahawi, Nadhim (Conservative) Stratford-on-Avon