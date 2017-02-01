Home | Politics | How Did My MP Vote On Article 50? Search By Name Or Constituency After Brexit Bill Vote

MPs have voted overwhelmingly to back a Bill that triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, setting the wheels of Brexit in motion.

But 114 tried to block it and Jeremy Corbyn was rocked by a rebellion from almost a quarter of all his MPs - including 17 from his top team.

It it's the next step towards kicking off the two-year long negotiation process as Theresa May and David Davis argue with the 27 remaining member states over Britain's future relationship with Europe.

The law still faces a committee stage and a seven-hour final debate on February 8 before MPs take a final vote to pass it into law.

But at the end of it all, how did your MP vote - and what were the key points? Here's your foolproof guide.

What was the vote about?

MPs voted on the "second reading" of the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill on 1 February 2017.

This is where MPs vote for or against the general principle of a Bill.

It is not the final vote. That will be taken on 8 February after further scrutiny.

The Bill was introduced after the Supreme Court ruled MPs must vote on activating Article 50 - the trigger for Britain's two-year exit from the EU.

It is just two sentences long, and gives Theresa May authority to invoke Article 50.

Which Labour MPs rebelled?

Clockwise from top left: Tulip Siddiq, Jo Stevens, Ben Bradshaw, Stella Creasy, David Lammy and Rachael Maskell (Photo: PA / Newcastle Chronicle / Getty)

Jeremy Corbyn instructed his MPs to back Article 50 with a "three-line whip", the fiercest tool at his disposal.

But 47 defied their leader's orders and voted against Article 50 anyway.

That included 17 shadow frontbenchers and whips. Those who did not resign could now face reprisals:

Rosena Allin-Khan (Shadow Sports Minister)

Kevin Brennan (Shadow Minister for Arts and Heritage and Deputy Secretary of State)

Lyn Brown (Shadow Policing Minister)

Dawn Butler (Shadow Diversity Minister)

Ruth Cadbury (Shadow Housing Minister)

Thangham Debbonaire (Whip)

Vicky Foxcroft (Whip)

Rupa Huq (Shadow Home Affairs Minister)

Rachael Maskell (Shadow Environment Secretary)

Stephen Pound (Shadow Northern Ireland Minister)

Tulip Siddiq (Shadow Education Minister)

Andrew Slaughter (Shadow Housing Minister, Shadow Minister for London)

Jeff Smith (Whip)

Jo Stevens (Shadow Welsh Secretary)

Catherine West (Shadow Foreign Office Minister)

Alan Whitehead (Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change)

Daniel Zeichner (Shadow Transport Minister)

Which Tory MPs rebelled?

Just Ken Clarke. Watch his barnstorming speech below.

Kenneth Clarke's barnstorming speech on triggering Article 50

What does 'abstain' mean?

It means an MP was not present for the vote, but there can be many reasons.

The first is that they chose not to vote deliberately - often because they don't support a Bill, but don't want to be disciplined for voting directly against it.

The second is if they are ill. Sources said this included Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, who was not present.

The third is if an MP is "paired" to one on the opposite side of the House who cannot attend due to illness.

There are others but this pretty much covers it

