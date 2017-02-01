The Government's Brexit Plan Will Be Published TOMORROW
- Prime Minister said her long-awaited White Paper would be out tomorrow
- May conceded she would have to produce a policy paper on Brexit last week
- The plan is expected to be closely linked to her major Brexit speech last month
- MPs will vote on Article 50 from 7pm tonight with a majority in favour expected
The Government will publish its Brexit plans in a policy white paper tomorrow, Theresa May has announced.
The Prime Minister's decision to produce the paper after tonight's landmark Commons vote on Article 50 will cause irritation among Remain campaigners.
But the publication will be another crucial step toward Britain's exit from the European Union.
The white paper - conceded by Mrs May last month - will be based on the 12-point plan contained in her historic Brexit speech at Lancaster House.
Theresa May used Prime Minister's Questions to announce her Brexit white paper will be published tomorrow
The Prime Minister told MPs: 'That white paper will be published tomorrow'.
MPs are expected to vote by a landslide at 7pm tonight for legislation on starting Brexit talks - despite as many as 100 rebel MPs vowing to vote against the referendum.
Urging MPs to back the Article 50 bill tonight, Mrs May told the Commons: 'This House has a very simple decision to take.
'We gave the right of judgment on this issue to the British people. They made their choice. They want to leave the EU.
'The question every member must ask themselves as they go through the lobbies tonight is: 'Do they trust the people?''
Following tonight's second reading vote, the legislation will come back to the Commons next week for more scrutiny - and it is expected to be law by the end of the month.
It paves the way for Mrs May to launch her talks with the EU next month, in time for her deadline of the end of March.
Talks will last for up to two years, after which Mrs May hopes to have secured an amicable Brexit and a free trade deal with the EU.
Tonight's Commons vote on Article 50 and tomorrow's white paper pave the way for Mrs May to launch her talks with the EU next month, in time for her deadline of the end of March
Speaking at Lancaster House a fortnight ago, Mrs May said her 12-point plan will see Britain regain full control over borders and quit both the single market and European Court of Justice.
She insisted the UK can become a great, outward-looking trading nation.
'We seek a new and equal partnership – between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU,' she said.
'Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.
'We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave.
'The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. My job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do.'
In the face of potential rebellion, the PM agreed last week to put her plans in writing in a formal white paper.
THE 12 PRIORITIES THAT UNDERPIN THE PM'S BREXIT PLAN
Theresa May set out 12 priorities for her upcoming Brexit negotiations with the EU. They are expected to be at the heart of tomorrow's white paper:
- Promised to provide 'certainty and clarity' to business and the public sector 'wherever we can' but warned that compromises in the negotiations will be inevitable. Pledged to give MPs and peers a vote on the final Brexit deal.
- The UK will take control of our own affairs once again by ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. Laws will only be made in Westminster, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, the PM said.
- Strengthen the 'precious union' between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to 'face the future together'.
- No hard border in Ireland. Mrs May promised to reach a 'practical solution' to maintain the Common Travel Area with the Republic of Ireland.
- Regain control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe by ending freedom of movement rules.
- Secure a deal 'as soon as we can' on the rights of EU nationals already living in the UK to stay in Britain after Brexit in exchange for British expats currently living on the continent to remain there.
- Promised to not only translate EU law protecting workers' rights into UK law but to 'build on them'.
- On trade Mrs May promised to prioritise Europe and to pursue a 'bold and ambitious' free trade agreement with Brussels.
- But she set out a vision for a 'global Britain' that would see Britain 'rediscover its role as a great, global trading nation' by striking new trade deals with the world's biggest economies.
- Continue to work with European partners on major science, research and technology initiatives rather than weaken the collaboration.
- Pledged not to weaken the partnership with Europe on fighting crime and terrorism and said British authorities will continue to share intelligence material with EU allies to fight common threats.
- Vowed to pursue all these objectives in a 'smooth and orderly' approach. The PM said a 'phased process of implementation' for UK and EU institutions will protect business from a 'cliff-edge' scenario where they would be left stranded in a regulatory no man's land.
