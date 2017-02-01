The Government's Brexit Plan Will Be Published TOMORROW

The Government will publish its Brexit plans in a policy white paper tomorrow, Theresa May has announced.

The Prime Minister's decision to produce the paper after tonight's landmark Commons vote on Article 50 will cause irritation among Remain campaigners.

But the publication will be another crucial step toward Britain's exit from the European Union.

The white paper - conceded by Mrs May last month - will be based on the 12-point plan contained in her historic Brexit speech at Lancaster House.

The Prime Minister told MPs: 'That white paper will be published tomorrow'.

MPs are expected to vote by a landslide at 7pm tonight for legislation on starting Brexit talks - despite as many as 100 rebel MPs vowing to vote against the referendum.

Urging MPs to back the Article 50 bill tonight, Mrs May told the Commons: 'This House has a very simple decision to take.

'We gave the right of judgment on this issue to the British people. They made their choice. They want to leave the EU.

'The question every member must ask themselves as they go through the lobbies tonight is: 'Do they trust the people?''

Following tonight's second reading vote, the legislation will come back to the Commons next week for more scrutiny - and it is expected to be law by the end of the month.

It paves the way for Mrs May to launch her talks with the EU next month, in time for her deadline of the end of March.

Talks will last for up to two years, after which Mrs May hopes to have secured an amicable Brexit and a free trade deal with the EU.

Speaking at Lancaster House a fortnight ago, Mrs May said her 12-point plan will see Britain regain full control over borders and quit both the single market and European Court of Justice.

She insisted the UK can become a great, outward-looking trading nation.

'We seek a new and equal partnership – between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU,' she said.

'Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.

'We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave.

'The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. My job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do.'

In the face of potential rebellion, the PM agreed last week to put her plans in writing in a formal white paper.