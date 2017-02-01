One In Three Britons Believe Trump's Visit Should Go Ahead

Only one in three Britons believe Donald Trump's state visit to the UK should be cancelled, a poll revealed today.

Half of those surveyed said it should go ahead and disagree with a petition signed by 1.7million people calling for No10 to withdraw its invitation in the wake of the President's hardline immigration crackdown.

But despite the clear majority in favour of President Trump's visit to the UK, there was an equally large majority who said his ban on anyone travelling from seven majority Muslim countries was a bad idea.

Half of those surveyed said it should go ahead and disagree with a petition signed by 1.7million people calling for No10 to withdraw its invitation in the wake of the president's hardline immigration crackdown

In contrast, three in ten Britons said his controversial executive order was a good idea, according to a YouGov poll for The Times.

Theresa May reiterated today that President Trump's state visit, when he will be a guest of the Queen, will go ahead later this year as planned.

It is expected to feature the usual full pomp and ceremony, although a growing number of MPs are demanding he should not be given the honour of addressing the Houses of Parliament, as Barack Obama did.

Despite the protests against President Trump - which saw thousands of demonstrators take to the streets of cities across the UK on Monday - a clear majority are in favour of President Trump visiting the UK.

According to the poll, 49 per cent of those questioned said the trip should go ahead, against 36 per cent who said it should be stopped.

In a separate poll, 27 per cent of Britons said they would be pleased or delighted if Mrs May imposed similar travel restrictions in the UK, while 49 per cent said they would be disappointed or appalled.

As the row over President Trump's visit raged in the UK, the President made one of the most important early decisions of his term in office, nominating Neil Gorsuch to fill a vacant judge's seat on the US Supreme Court.

Theresa May reiterated today that President Trump's state visit, when he will be a guest of the Queen, will go ahead later this year as planned

As the row over President Trump's visit raged in the UK, the President made one of the most important early decisions of his term in office, nominating Neil Gorsuch, pictured shaking the President's hand last night, to fill a vacant judge's seat on the US Supreme Court

Theresa May and Donald Trump met for the first time in the White House last Friday

If confirmed by the Senate, the appointment of the 49-year-old - who took a doctorate in legal philosophy at Oxford University in 2004 - would restore the court's conservative majority, lost with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, London mayor Sadiq Khan and Tory former cabinet minister Baroness Warsi are among senior politicians calling for the state visit not to happen while the travel ban is in place.

The YouGov poll found particular support for the visit among Ukip supporters (81 per cent), Conservatives (76 per cent), Leave voters (68 per cent) and over-65s (58 per cent), while demand for it to be cancelled was strongest among Labour supporters (62 per cent), Liberal Democrats (58 per cent), Remain voters (53 per cent) and people aged 18-24 (53 per cent).

Men were more likely to back the visit than women, by a margin of 60 per cent to 39 per cent.

YouGov surveyed 1,705 adults on January 30 and 31 about their views on President Trump's visit, and 6,926 adults on the same dates about a potential UK travel ban.