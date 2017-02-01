Brexit Talks Could End In A Fist Fight Warns Ex-Ambassador
- Sir Ivan Rogers dealt blow to May's Brexit plan by quitting as UK's man in Brussels last month
- Britain will not be able to able to agree a trade deal with the EU until after 2020
- Ex-mandarin also warns that the divorce bill could cost Britain up to £60billion
Brexit negotiations could end up in a 'fist-fight' and cost Britain up to £60billion, Britain's former EU ambassador has warned.
Sir Ivan Rogers, who dealt a major blow to Theresa May's Brexit plans by quitting the key post last month, also warned that the UK will not be able to agree a trade deal with the EU until after 2020.
He said all senior EU figures he has spoken to think a deal is impossible until they complete the initial negotiation on Britain's EU divorce.
Brexit negotiations could end up in a 'fist-fight' and cost Britain up to £60billion, Britain's former EU ambassador Sir Ivan Rogers, pictured at the EU scrutiny committee, has warned
He said Brexit negotiations, which have to be completed within two years under EU rules, will be 'on a humongous scale'.
He told the Commons EU scrutiny committee: 'This will be an unprecedentedly large negotiation, covering large tracts of Whitehall... and our destination is to be defined by the Government and by this House and by the other House and so it's a negotiation on a scale that we haven't experienced probably ever - but certainly since the Second World War.
'So I think there's always a danger in generalising from specific experience that I've had - say on budget negotiations, or tax negotiations or in negotiations around JHA issues. They all have a specificity to them.
'This is going to be on a humungus scale, we're going to have an enormous amounts of business running up various different channels.'
Sir Ivan said the UK and EU were currently in a 'phoney war situation' and could be expected to make 'pious' pronouncements at this stage about the need for agreement on free trade.
But he warned that talks 'usually end up in a fairly mercantilist fist-fight' before finally resolving themselves in a deal of some sort.
