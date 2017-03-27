Best cash ISA accounts 2017 – we reveal the best savings rates

The cash ISA deadline is fast approaching - here's everything you need to know

USE IT OR LOSE IT

SAVERS in the UK have just over one week to take advantage of their tax-free ISA allowance, before the deadline on April 5 2017.

If savers miss the deadline, they will lose their unused allowance for the past year.

PA:Press Association

What is a cash ISA?

Each tax year, everyone over the age of 16 in the UK gets an ISA (Individual Savings Accounts) allowance which lets them save up to a certain amount tax-free every year.

This means they can earn interest on their savings in a bank, building society or other financial provider, without any tax deducted.

Savings kept in an ISA will continue to earn interest tax-free until the money is withdrawn from the account.

The maximum amount that can be saved before the end of the 2016/17 tax year is £15,240, but this limit will rise to £20,000 from April.

Five of the best easy-access ISAs

Easy-access ISAs are good for those who want to be able to access their money when they choose, and are happy for the interest rate to fall or rise in line with Bank Rate, which is currently at the rock-bottom level of 0.25 per cent.

Today, the best rate you can currently get on an easy-access ISA is a measly 1.05 per cent.

That’s with Coventry’s Easy Access ISA, which offers the rate on balances from £1.

If you save £2,000 in the account, you’ll earn £20 over 12 months.

How do I open a cash ISA? MOST banks and building societies offer a range of fixed-rate and variable-rate cash ISAs. Financial providers, such as Virgin Money, and smaller challenger banks, such as Aldermore, also offer cash ISAs, and often at more competitive rates than the bigger banks. Simply find the account you want, and either apply online or in branch (if the provider has one). All you need is your National Insurance number and the money you want to transfer (this could be in a current account or other savings account). Anyone over the age of 16 can open a cash ISA.

Other top accounts on the market include NS&I’s Direct ISA (1 per cent), Saga’s ISA Saver (0.95 per cent) and Post Office’s Online ISA Easy Access (0.90 per cent).

Some of these accounts have certain catches to be aware of, so make sure you read the T&C’s for each before applying.

Five of the best fixed-rate ISAs

Fixed-rate ISAs are good for those who are happy to have their money locked away for a set number of years – usually between one to five years – at a fixed rate.

Because savers are locking their money away, the rate is usually higher than on an easy-access account.

The best rate on offer for one-year is 1.1 per cent, offered by Bank of Cyprus UK on balances of £500 or more.

Putting £2,000 into the account would earn a saver £22 in interest over the year.

On balances of £2,000, you’ll earn £37 with the market-leading five-year fixed-rate ISA

Savers can get better rates the longer they lock their money away for.

For two years you can get a rate of 1.26 per cent (Principality Building Society), for three years you can get 1.4 per cent (Paragon Bank) and for five years you can get 1.85 per cent (United Trust Bank) – which is the highest rate on the market for a fixed-rate account.

With this 1.85 per cent rate, those with £2,000 in the account will earn £37.

How do they compare to other savings accounts?

Savings rates are dismally low at the moment, across ISAs, bonds and other savings accounts.

The top rate you can get on a traditional easy-access savings account is 1.15 per cent, which is with Yorkshire Building Society.

On balances of £2,000, interest of £23 would be earned.

The top rate on a fixed-rate bond is 2.25 per cent for five years with Atom Bank, but savers won’t be able to touch their money for the duration of the term.

On balances of £2,000, interest of £45 would be earned.

While it used to be that savers would pay tax on interest earned in a savings account, since April 2016 basic-rate taxpayers can earn £1,000 a year interest tax-free.