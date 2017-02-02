Kris Marshall Quits Death In Paradise After Four Years

Kris Marshall has quit his leading role in Death In Paradise after four years on the BBC programme.

The 43-year-old actor reportedly made the decision in order to spend more time with his family, with the hectic filming schedule said to be 'too tough' to continue.

Although it's not yet known how his character Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman will leave the show, his replacement has already been announced as Ardal O'Hanlan - best known for his work in Father Ted.

A source told The Sun: 'Despite shooting on one of the most glamorous locations on the planet, being apart from wife Hannah and their two young children for most of the six month filming schedule has proved too tough for Kris.'

'It’s been a hard decision, as he’s helped draw in huge figures since taking on the role, but after 17 years in the business he wants to spend more time with his family. That’s his priority now.'

Following the announcement of his replacement, Kris appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday where he said: 'I've loved it. Its time to move on and give someone some sun. I'm still thinking whether I've made the right decision.

'It is amazing and I've been filming in London since and there's a moment when you stand in the cold and think why am i not in flips flops in the Caribbean.

He admits he struggled being away from his family for filming, saying: 'For the last few years I have been able to take them with me but we had a daughter and this last series I did on my own. Skyping leaves me bereft.'

Speaking about the arrival of his replacement, he said: 'Ardal is in this series. We meet him tonight. He arrives as our colleague in London and he's fantastic.

'The handover was planned it wasn't thrust upon him! It's the first time the show has left the island. It's the first time we've had a double episode which is a sign of confidence in the show.'

Kris joined the popular programme as DI Humphrey Goodman in 2014 during the show's third season, he was brought in to solve the murder of his predecessor, DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller).

Death In Paradise is a joint UK and French production filmed on the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe.

Earlier this month, Kris revealed that this is set to be the best season yet, as he promised 'more stunts and lots more going on'.

He told The Express: 'It’s easily my favourite of the four series I’ve done.

'We’re constrained to a template – the way the show works and what people like about it – but there’s a lot going on with the characters, this year more than most.'

Ardal will now take the lead in the show's seventh series, and will make his first appearance on Thursday night's episode.

He said: 'I am delighted to be joining Death in Paradise and exploring what’s made Mooney up and leave London for a life in the Caribbean.

'I’ve already had a taste of filming in Guadeloupe and can’t wait to get back.'