Dubai Man's Death Made James Martin Quit Saturday Kitchen

A larger-than-life Dubai magazine boss has been revealed as the man whose death on stage made TV chef James Martin change his life and quit Saturday Kitchen.

Dominic De Sousa, 56, a prominent figure in Dubai’s media industry, died on stage of a suspected heart attack while hosting the BBC Good Food Middle East Awards in 2015 in the UAE.

And it was this moment that 44-year-old TV chef Martin said caused him to re-evaluate his own lifestyle, leading to him leaving his hosting role on Saturday Kitchen last spring after 10 years of fronting the series.

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain today, Martin said: 'I was chatting to him and he stood up on stage and collapsed and passed away in front of me! That was when I made the decision to change.'

Elaborating further, he went on: 'That was over a year ago. And I looked back at all the work I'd done. I'd had four days off that year and five days off the year before.

'That's when I realised things would have to change. It's partly the reason I gave up Saturday Kitchen.'

Friends described De Sousa as a larger-than-life character who died doing what he loved most - entertaining during his company’s events.

One told The National website in the UAE: 'I have never witnessed such outpouring of love for a single person in my life.

'I knew him from one magazine to 16, but he was always the same humble person.

'He will remain a legend in the region’s publishing industry.'

De Sousa, who was the chairman and founder of the CPI Media Group, was born in Kenya to a Brazilian father and Goan mother.

A friend of De Sousa, Nadeem Hood, said at the time of the 56-year-old's death at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel in Dubai: 'He was the opening act and was scheduled to sing four songs.

'He sang his first song and then something went wrong after that.'

Speculation around Martin's decision to leave has been rife since last year, with many believing him to be entertaining alternate TV offers - most specifically the rebooted Top Gear (following Chris Evans' sudden resignation after just one season) and Channel 4's version of The Great British Bake Off.

However, Martin quashed these rumours and said he's not doing either of these shows.

'I've bet on myself that I’ll be the new Bake Off host,' he joked. 'Because everyone’s always saying I'm going to be!'

Last year, Martin wrote in the Mirror about leaving Saturday Kitchen, and why he did it.

Time for a tipple: The host indulged in a tipple during a cookery segment with celebrity chef James Martin as he whipped up a delicious creme brulée

'I didn’t leave because we didn’t have a sink, or because of Top Gear, or budget cuts. All these rumours! I left because 10 years is a long time,' he said at the time. 'That’s every Friday and Saturday you’re giving up. I had to be in bed by 9pm and up at 3am. It’s a tough show!'

Last week, Martin appeared on This Morning, the day after the show won a gong at the National Television Awards.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield joined James in the kitchen, to taste some of his cookery - before gagging on it!

The pair had been up late partying the evening before, thanks to their NTA win, and were feeling a little worse for wear thanks to it.

'Sorry, it's really lovely, but I'm not in a good place this morning,' Holly said.

'I've been doing this for 23 years,' Martin replied. 'This has never happened to me before.'

Things later went from bad to worse when Phillip made the decision to drink a glass of red wine live on the show, despite being brutally hungover, as James whipped up a delicious creme brulée.

Disgusted Holly exclaimed: 'How was that? Like a bag of nails? What's wrong with you?!'