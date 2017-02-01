Home | News | Latest News | School Teacher Given The Boot After Bosses Discover Her Previous Career As A Porn Star
School Teacher Given The Boot After Bosses Discover Her Previous Career As A Porn Star



SEX EDUCATION

Resa Woodward, 38, was a teacher at an all-girls school in Dallas but was suspended after an anonymous tipster revealed former job

A TEACHER was given the boot from her school after bosses discovered her previous career – as a PORN STAR.

Resa Woodward, 38, was taken out of the classroom after officials at the Dallas all-girls school were given an anonymous tip

The 38-year-old is credited with appearing in more than a dozen movies between 2001 and 2004
But the teacher from Dallas says the school has treated her badly and says her actions more than ten years ago shouldn’t be reason for her to be sacked

And when colleagues at the Young Women’s STEAM Academy looked into the allegations they found her back catalogue of porn appearances.

Under the alias Robyn Foster, Woodward starred in 16 movies between 2001 and 2004.

The tipster reportedly told teachers they did not want their kid “exposed to things like this.”

Woodward defended herself saying the work was only taken to get herself out of a difficult financial position.

She told the Dallas Morning Star: “The sad thing is that if these girls find out that I’m being punished for something that I did nearly 20 years ago and had no control of and fought to get out of, well, what does that say about [female] empowerment?”

After becoming a teacher 15 years ago, Woodward teaches children in sixth grade – aged 12.

Woodward says she used her pron job to earn money when she was struggling for money as a youngster

She now faces a battle to save her career at the all-girls Young Women’s STEAM Academy

But she now faces a fight to save her career.

Confirming her suspension local school officials Robyn Harris told the New York Post: “We will not be able to provide additional information regarding the teacher who was placed on administrative leave.”

