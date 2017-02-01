Suspected Illegal Immigrants Found In Lorry In Oxfordshire
- 01/02/2017 06:55:00
- 1
- 0
- Police were called yesterday evening by one of 16 men in the back of a lorry
- Group were checked by paramedics at the scene before being detained
- Immigration officials are now handling the incident and dealing with the men
A group of 16 suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry after a man phoned 999 for help.
Officers were alerted by one of the 16 men in the back of the truck, which was stopped on the A41 near the Bicester Village shopping outlet in Oxfordshire.
Police arrested the lorry driver and detained the suspected illegal immigrants yesterday evening.
Police found 16 suspected illegal immigrants hiding in a back of a lorry yesterday
Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service were also called and checked the group over before the men were processed by immigration officers.
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: 'At around 6.30pm last night Thames Valley Police was called by a man who said he and a number of other men were in the back of a lorry.
'Officers located the lorry on the A41, Wendlebury, Bicester. Sixteen men were checked over by the South Central Ambulance Service but no-one required hospital treatment.
'The men were then detained and the driver was arrested at the scene. This investigation has now been handed over to Immigration Enforcement.'
Police arrested the driver of the lorry and the men were detained by immigration services
Sorry we are not currently accepting comments on this article.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles