Suspected Illegal Immigrants Found In Lorry In Oxfordshire

A group of 16 suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry after a man phoned 999 for help.

Officers were alerted by one of the 16 men in the back of the truck, which was stopped on the A41 near the Bicester Village shopping outlet in Oxfordshire.

Police arrested the lorry driver and detained the suspected illegal immigrants yesterday evening.

Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service were also called and checked the group over before the men were processed by immigration officers.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: 'At around 6.30pm last night Thames Valley Police was called by a man who said he and a number of other men were in the back of a lorry.

'Officers located the lorry on the A41, Wendlebury, Bicester. Sixteen men were checked over by the South Central Ambulance Service but no-one required hospital treatment.

'The men were then detained and the driver was arrested at the scene. This investigation has now been handed over to Immigration Enforcement.'