Home | News | Latest News | Theresa May Claps Down Jeremy Corbyn Over His Response To Donald Trump?s Travel Ban In Brutal PMQs Attack

THERESA May has rejected calls from Jeremy Corbyn to withdraw Donald Trump’s state visit invitation, telling MPs: “He can lead a protest, I’m leading a country.”

The Prime Minister slapped down the Labour leader and described his attitude towards the President as an “insult” to our most important ally.

Theresa May slammed Jeremy Corbyn for his comments on Donald Trump

Mr Corbyn said Mr Trump has “torn up” international agreements on refugees, praised the use of torture, “incited hatred” against Muslims and “directly attacked” women’s rights.

He questioned what more Mr Trump has to do before Mrs May listens to the near-1.8 million petitioners who want the state visit invitation withdrawn.

But Mrs May claimed Mr Corbyn’s foreign policy is to “object to and insult” the democratically-elected head of state of Britain’s “most important ally”.

PA

Mr Corbyn was atatcked for his comments about the UK’s “most important ally”

The PM was responding to his questions about her historic visit to the US last week, and what she knew about the executive order signed just hours after she left, barring people from seven-mainly Muslim countries from travelling to America.

After being pressed if she knew the policy would ban refuges, she said no. Asked if she knew that it would affect British nationals – she said she did not.

DOUBLE STANDARDS Nigel Farage calls Sadiq Khan 'hypocrite' over Trump ban attack for hosting nations who ban Israelis TRUMP BAN 'HELPS ISIS' Trump's 'Muslim ban' could be exploited by ISIS as 'propaganda', warns Amber Rudd 'IMPOSSIBLE TO CARRY ON' Jeremy Corbyn threatens his Shadow cabinet with sack if they defy whip over Brexit vote CIVIL WAR Chaos for Corbyn as SECOND MP quits Labour's frontbench, refusing to vote to trigger Brexit COMMONS DECIDES When do MPs vote on the Brexit bill and when will Theresa May trigger Article 50? MAY SHE HAVE KNOWN? PM under growing pressure to reveal when she first found out about Trump's 'Muslim travel ban'

But whether she knew if the President was going to be bringing in a travel ban – she said that everyone did, as he had made it a key pledge in his campaign.

Hitting back at Mr Corbyn, she said: “Let’s just see what he would have achieved in the last week. Would he have been able to protect British citizens from the impact of the executive order?”

Jeremy Corbyn calls on Theresa May to cancel Trump's visit at PMQs

Tory MPs joined Mrs May in saying: "No."

The PM went on: "Would he have been able to lay the foundations of a trade deal? No. Would he have got a 100% commitment to Nato? No.

"That's what Labour has to offer this country - less protection for British citizens, less prosperous, less safe.

"He can lead a protest, I'm leading a country."

More to follow

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online, where we will bring you live updates as soon as they happen, before anyone else.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesun, and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun, where we will bring you this story and all the rest of the top news and exclusives of the day.

Thesun.co.uk is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News