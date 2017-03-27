Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher take kids out for lunch

Mila Kunis stepped out with her adorable daughter Wyatt on Sunday as she and hubby Ashton Kutcher took their two kids out for lunch.

The Black Swan actress, 33, wore skinny jeans just three months after welcoming her second child, son Dimitri.

She paired the denims with a gray top and cropped khaki jacket holding on tight to her little girl's hand as they crossed a busy road.

Wyatt, two, wore a lavender ballerina skirt over same-color leggings and matching sneakers.

The tot had on a sweat shirt and the bangs of her brown hair were tied up in t top knot to keep it out of her eyes.

Ashton, 39, followed along behind carrying Dimitri in a baby car seat.

The actor was dressed in black jeans with a t-shirt, black hoodie and a baseball cap.

He also sported a full beard.

The couple, who starred together on TV's That 70s Show before they ever became an item, married in 2015.

But since starting a family, they have each taken time out from their acting careers to focus on other things.

Talking to Glamour magazine in July last year, Kunis acknowledged that becoming a mom led her to question whether she even wanted to return to acting.

Ashton has been focusing on his tech career - having already invested early in AirBnB and Four Square.

He spoke to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington earlier this month in his role as chairman of Thorn, which develops software to locate victims of abuse.