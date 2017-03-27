Home | News | Latest Additions | Piers Morgan has epic meltdown over ‘congealed burger’ on Good Morning Britain as he rants about ‘feckless parents

PIERS Morgan was sent into a fury on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning – by a burger.

The morning television host found himself incandescent with rage over the news that one anonymous parent sent their child to school with a cold Happy Meal for lunch.

Piers was raging at the mere thought of a cold burger being given as lunch

What lesson do you need as a parent to be sending your kid to school with a McDonald’s from the day before,” he raged on the ITV show. “That’s not parenting, it’s abuse!”

“Those parents need policing,” he ranted as the experts asked him to consider helping the children before punishing the parents.

“This is just lazy, feckless parenting. Why do you want to protect these lazy, feckless parents? They deserve to be vilified.”

The show featured some of the other choice lunches

“I’ve nothing against McDonald’s per se but from the night before? That’s revolting,” he added.

As Susanna attempted to defend busy parents, Piers interrupted to shout: “Oh excuses, do me a favour. Seriously. Blah blah blah!”

“It’s not about the burger, it’s about the fact it’s been sitting there for 15 hours congealing and rotting and it’s now a death trap,” he added.

Piers went into a rant over the burger situation

“Honestly, I believe in the nanny state a bit about feckless parents. I think a lot of parents are lazy and feckless and I’m afraid they need, instead of blaming the school for everything… some parents need it,” he said.

“How about we make the parents come in and come on stage in assembly and make them wear a big dunces cap, that might be an idea?” he asked.

Eventually he gave in and ate the burger

Susanna then admitted how she had sometimes allowed her children to have treats in their lunch boxes, and Piers was shocked but at least went quiet on his poor co-host.

But after the adverts, Piers decided the ‘congealed, rotting’ burger looked quite tempting and tucked in.

