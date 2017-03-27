Piers Morgan locks horns with former Met Chief Brian Paddick in row over armed terror cops patrolling Westminster
PIERS Morgan this morning locked horns with a former police Met chief in a row over armed police patrolling Westminster following last week’s terror attack.
Lord Brian Paddick appeared on Good Morning Britain in the wake of the atrocity arguing with the TV host about how to handle security at the site.
Piers today locked horns with Lord Brian Paddick in row over armed terror cops in Westminster
Lord Brian Paddick told Susanna and Piers ‘we don’t want police frightening people away’
The former deputy assistant commissioner for the Met police told Susanna Reid: “The dilemma we have got is that we want an open parliament.
“We don’t want police officers on the periphery armed to the teeth, frightening people away.”
But Piers interjected and argued: “Why not? I do. I don’t care about frightening people. I care about making people feel safe.”
Security questions have been raised following the attack by Khalid Masood on Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.
Lord Paddick added: “What we do need is armed officers immediately behind those officers.”
There were no armed cops posted to the vulnerable Carriage Gates when Islamist fanatic Masood ran through them brandishing two knives on Wednesday.
Armed cops draw their guns on the attacker outside the Houses of Parliament following the attack
Emergency services outside Parliament following the attack
The security guard shot the attacker after he stabbed PC Keith Palmer to death outside the Palace of Westminster
And when the attacker was eventually shot dead, it was not by officers assigned to guard Parliament – but by plainclothes protection officers assigned to Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon.
The cops happened to be waiting nearby in the minister’s car and reacted decisively to prevent Masood from entering the Commons.
A car crashed into gates outside Parliament after mowing down people on Westminster Bridge
Defence Minister Michael Fallon (centre) leaves Downing Street following a briefing with Prime Minister Theresa May
Piers today added: “You have two unarmed cops, one of them loses his life. The guy who does it only gets shot dead because two close protection people attached to the defence secretary happen to be in a car at the time.
“If they hadn’t been there who knows how many more people this man might have killed.”
Part of the response to the terror attack includes huge seven-tonne cars that can withstand bomb blasts and machine gun fire put onto London’s streets, with the vehicles able to plough through barriers.
Boxer Frazer Clarkeon on witnessing Westminster terror attack
Team GB boxer Frazer Clarke also spoke to the show about witnessing the horror attack.
He was standing just metres away as maniac Khalid Masood ran at police with a knife but managed to record the chaos on his phone.
