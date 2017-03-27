Infiniti’s new ‘roly-poly’ sports coupe not quite the car it needs to be

Launching into the same price bracket as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the BMW M4, Infiniti's new Q60 needs a little bit extra before it can compete with the best

To Infiniti... but not far beyond

IT’S easy to feel a little bit sorry for Infiniti.

The badge might be a big deal in the US but it’s the weedy kid in class here in the UK.

Unfortunately this spin only manages 208bhp

The latest Q60 sports coupe needs to toughen up to compete with the German competition.

But the styling is good – pumped up and sporty but with premium presence aided by the gaping chrome grille, sharp LED headlamps, steeply raked windscreen and flowing roofline.

There’s a suggestion of performance, and those who opt for the 400bhp twin-turbo V6 variant get a healthy punch, driven through all four wheels for optimum grip.

Unfortunately, I was tossed the keys to the 2.0T petrol variant, which only manages 208bhp.

Progress is sprightly enough – 0-62mph in 7.3seconds – but at 1,722kg the car feels like a roly-poly American through the corners.

The interior more than meets expectations

This isn’t helped by a confusing automatic gearbox that can shift up at the wrong times.

Taking control of it via the steering wheel-mounted paddles helps but it’s not exactly a Formula 1 experience.

On top of this, the nannying traction control system steps in as soon as the rear end shows any sign of stepping out of place. Ultimate driver’s machine this ain’t.

Best is to see this car as a comfortable, stylish cruiser.

Suspension is well judged, while the smaller petrol engine is whisper-quiet.

Infiniti’s optional drive-by-wire Direct Adaptive Steering (DAS) system is still a little odd, and seems to require too many inputs to keep it on the straight and narrow.

But few complaints inside the cabin. There’s lots of hand-stitched leather and piano-gloss plastics, while the two touch-screen infotainment systems are neatly stacked and deal with navigation (top screen) and all other functions (bottom screen).

Unfortunately, the Q60 doesn’t quite match the competitors in its field

But even the basic Premium-spec 2.0-litre Q60s cost around £34,000 and this test model, with Bose sound system and other fancy items, crested £40,000. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW M4 and Audi A4 are rivals in that bracket.

Now, that’s one group of lads I wouldn’t want to run into in the bike sheds.

