Take That reveal why they never cracked America

They first started dominating the charts in the early nineties as one of the biggest boybands in the world.

And while they made waves in Europe, Take That revealed their weren't 'a***d' trying to make it in America as they took part in a special edition of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden during Comic Relief's annual Red Nose Day.

The band's remaining members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen opened up about the moment they were approached by American record executives to crack that States.

Not bothered: Take That revealed their weren't 'a***d' trying to make it in America as they took part in a special edition of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden during Comic Relief's annual Red Nose Day

Gary chimed in: 'We had this hilarious meeting in London. These two guys from the New York record company flew in.

'And they literally start telling us: "We're going to do this, we're going into these states, we're going to go to Vegas and do this radio thing then we're hitting marketing in New York and do all these chat shows, and what do you think?"'

'So after an hour full on and the silence sort of went down the line until it got to Howard and he went...'

Which Howard saw as his prompt, replying completely deadpan: 'Can't be a***d'.

Honest: The band's remaining members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen opened up about the moment they were approached by American record executives to crack that States

Go for it: However, Mark admitted he had different feelings towards the possible big break across the pond, revealing: 'I probably would have gone for it'

However, Mark admitted he had different feelings towards the possible big break across the pond, revealing: 'I probably would have gone for it.'

At that point, James saw an opportunity for the band as he started flogging their album to American passerby's after they parked their car and wandered around in Los Angeles before giving an impromptu performance to some lucky ladies in a sunglass shop.

Earlier in the evening amid renditions of hits Never Forget and Back For Good, the British star quizzed the band on which would be the next member to leave after Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

No shade given: Take That gave an impromptu performance to some lucky ladies in a sunglass shop

'If I leave, I think Gary and Mark would be alright, 'said Howard.

But James thought that would leave the remaining band members looking more like 'Robson and Jerome.'

The three piece were clearly enjoying their spin in the Los Angeles sunshine, musing on touring and family life.

'I’ll be honest about being on stage,' said Gary. 'Sometimes, you know what it’s like, you’ve got families, you’ve got home life, you’re meeting people before the show. I cant’ wait to get on there and have a bit of peace'.