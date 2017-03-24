Red Nose Day reunites Love Actually 2 and Smack The Pony

It's one of the UK's biggest fundraising events.

And this year's Red Nose Day has been hotly anticipated thanks to the variety of stars taking part, including the cast of Love Actually and Take That doing Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The TV special cranked up the nostalgia by reforming the likes of comedy duo French & Saunders, the cast of Love Actually and the Smack The Pony Trio.

Along for the ride: Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reunited to spoof Carpool Karaoke, with Dawn playing 'Dawny Corden' and Jennifer playing Bonnie Tyler - dressed in full blonde and leather regalia

Happy ever after: Fans rejoiced as they saw Colin Firth's character Jamie happily married to Portuguese love Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) following his public proposal 13 years ago, while still sporting his signature turtle necks

Fab three: The iconic Channel 4 comedy skit series Smack The Pony made a comeback, as Sally Phillips, Fiona Allen and Doon Mackichan reunited to reprise some of their funniest characters with a modern-day twist

One of the show's best-loved skits, which features Sally and Fiona as language students, was reprised - with Sally obsessively correcting 'Spanish' Fiona as she cried about her husband's affair in the wrong tense.

She later took on the role of Gladys Knight and then went slightly off piste with Skepta.

Reunion: Setting the bar, the short clip began with Juliet (Keira Knightley) on the sofa with her husband Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) when Mark (Andrew Lincoln) suddenly arrived at their front door equipped with cue cards again

They burst into their own rendition of Bonnie's hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart - but gave it the French & Saunders edge - which ended in them screeching the lyrics over each other as Jennifer gave up altogether.

And of course, there was the massively hyped Love Actually sequel, which saw the likes of Hugh Grant, Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley reprise their roles from the 2003 film.

Setting the bar, the short clip began with Juliet (Keira Knightley) on the sofa with her husband Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) when Mark (Andrew Lincoln) suddenly arrived at their front door equipped with cue cards again, revealing he was married to supermodel Kate Moss.

Elsewhere, Hugh Grant's character David has been re-elected as Prime Minister and managed to showcase his infamous moves once more

Young love: Now a 26-year-old man, Sam surprised his father with an impromptu visit and visitor in tow as he revealed he had rekindled with his primary school sweetheart Joanna while living in the Big Apple

Fans rejoiced as they saw Colin Firth's character Jamie happily married to Portuguese love Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) following his public proposal 13 years ago, while still sporting his signature turtle necks.

Viewers were filled with glee as he is the proud father to three bi-lingual children with a fourth on the way.

Where are they now? Andrew's character was in fact married to supermodel Kate Moss

Treated to little but monumental snippets of their lives, fans were treated to Daniel (Liam Neeson) catching up with his step-son Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) - who is now living in New York.

Now a 26-year-old man, Sam surprised his father with an impromptu visit and visitor in tow as he revealed he had rekindled with his primary school sweetheart Joanna while living in the Big Apple.

The evening's entertainment was kicked off with a stirring tribute to the opening sequence of this year's multi-Oscar winning movie La La Land - renamed Ha Ha Land for the sake of comic relief.

Taking a dip: Greg Davies shared a hot tub with Ricky Wilson on the roof of the O2

Topless for charity: Greg de-robed for the sake of fund raising

Mirroring the now-iconic scene, the stars of Red Nose Day were seen in a traffic jam around London's O2 Arena (where Friday's show was being broadcast live) similar to the freeway jam around LA that opens La La Land.

But rather than Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sat impatiently in gridlock traffic, it was the likes of Lenny Henry, Warwick Davis, Sally Phillips and Miranda Hart.

And like the film, the various celebrities had soon burst into song on the motorway, insisting that people 'don't go out on the last, relax and give some cash'.

Sung to the tune of Another Day Of Sun (the film's opening track) Lenny Henry - who declared himself the 'Daddy' of Red Nose Day at the start of the show (and Jonathan Ross the 'Mummy') - was seen twerking away, while Ed Balls performed a surprise rendition of Gangnam Style, re-donning his dancing shoes from his Strictly stint.

The UK's leading comics launch Red Nose Day 2017 with a spoof rendition of La La Land... featuring a twerking Lenny Henry and Ed Balls grinding to Gangnam Style

Gangnam Style: Ed Balls was seen straddling a female dancer and working his moves to the infamous song

Lord of the dance: Ed Balls performed a surprise rendition of Gangnam Style, re-donning his dancing shoes from his Strictly stint

'We've rounded up talent old and new, who have sod all else to do; it's going to be a crazy night... and no jokes about my height!' Harry Potter actor Warwick sang, poking fun of himself in the name of charity.

Smack The Pony's Sally Phillips and Fiona Allen were seen singing in a car, as well as Reeves and Mortimer who were seen stuck in their car, desperately trying to get out.

Romesh Ranganathan appeared in a slightly odd Indian dance sequence, which he appeared to take offense to.

'If you've got a quid, give it to a kid, don't be a selfish git, on this Red Nose Day of fun!' Lenny sang, concluding the number.

Bumper-to-bumper: Rather than Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sat impatiently in gridlock traffic, it was the likes of Lenny Henry, Warwick Davis, Sally Phillips and Miranda Hart

The comics come out: Joe Lycett, Joel Dommett and Rob Beckett took part in the opening sequence

Take That's remaining members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen took part in a special edition of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

Amid renditions of hits Never Forget and Back For Good, James quizzed the band on which would be the next member to leave after Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

'If I leave, I think Gary and Mark would be alright, 'said Howard.

But James thought that would leave the remaining bandmembers looking more like 'Robson and Jerome.'

Across the pond: Take That's remaining members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen took part in a special edition of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Comedy drive: Amid renditions of hits Never Forget and Back For Good, James quizzed the band on which would be the next member to leave after Robbie Williams and Jason Orange

The three piece were clearly enjoying their spin in the Los Angeles sunshine, musing on touring and family life.

'I’ll be honest about being on stage,' said Gary. 'Sometimes, you know what it’s like, you’ve got families, you’ve got home life, you’re meeting people before the show. I cant’ wait to get on there and have a bit of peace'

They later dropped the bombshell that they tried to crack America years ago but that Howard 'couldn't be a***d' with all the promotion.

They instead went around LA with James and sang random hits to various members of the public.

Taking America: The three piece were clearly enjoying their spin in the Los Angeles sunshine, musing on touring and family life

Impromptu performance: They later dropped the bombshell that they tried to crack America years ago but that Howard 'couldn't be a***d' with all the promotion

That's a long one! Graham Norton hosted his longest-ever sofa full of guests, which included Gordon Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Jessica Hynes, Martine McCutcheon and Matt Lucas

Graham Norton hosted his longest-ever sofa full of guests, which included Gordon Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Jessica Hynes, Martine McCutcheon and Matt Lucas.

The raunchy chat unearthed some major bombshells, much like the revelation that Cara and Graham had each, on separate occasions, had sex on a plane.

Martine revealed that she had pushed for a 'snog' with Hugh Grant on Red Nose Day Actually, and Jonathan made a dig at Graham who is essentially his rival chatshow host.

Raunchy: The chat unearthed some major bombshells, much like the revelation that Cara and Graham had each, on separate occasions, had sex on a plane

Is she bothered? Catherine Tate played her infamous character Lauren Cooper, the chavvy schoolgirl, who appeared alongside the rest of her 'classmates' and tried to belittle charity

That shut her up: Lauren was put firmly in her place by a boy who'd taken a baked bean bath

JL-Yes! The cast of Mrs Brown's Boys performed a skit with Aston Merrygold, with star of the show telling him 'she' was a huge fan and had 'all of his album' - before calling him Aston Merryweather

Flirt: You could cut Aston and Mrs Brown's sexual chemistry with a knife

Catherine Tate played her infamous character Lauren Cooper, the chavvy schoolgirl, who appeared alongside the rest of her 'classmates' and tried to belittle charity, before being put firmly in her place by a boy who'd taken a baked bean bath.

The cast of Mrs Brown's Boys performed a skit with Aston Merrygold, with star of the show telling him 'she' was a huge fan and had 'all of his album' - before calling him Aston Merryweather.

He then serenaded her with a rendition of Fly Me To The Moon, which lead to Mrs Brown compelled to fondle her 'breasts' in desire.

Steve Coogan rescurrected Alan Partridge for his Red Nose Day Stonkers.

Greg Davies shared a shirtless hot tub with Olympic diver Tom Daley, later joined by Ricky Wilson.

Greg Davies shared a shirtless hot tub with Olympic diver Tom Daley and decided to compare bodies for charity

Tragic: Ed Sheeran appeared in an emotional charity video which saw him break down in tears

Stirring: After his charity VT, Ed took to the stage to perform one of his hits

Pucker up: He certainly went through a rainbow of emotions, as he was later seen on stage kissing Greg Davies

Miranda Hart took on the role of the 'roving host', where she and Richard Osmond hosted the World Cup Of Biscuits.

Ed Sheeran appeared in an emotional charity video which saw him break down in tears, before he took to the stage to perform one of his hits.

He certainly went through a rainbow of emotions, as he was later seen on stage kissing Greg Davies - who in turn kissed Miranda Hart.

Later in the show he was subject to a young boy being beaten by an older man, and in an admirable act he paid for the boy and his friends to be housed and schooled.

Gissa Kiss: Greg Davies and Ed Sheeran locked lips in a passionate embrace

Doing the rounds: Greg, in turn, kissed Miranda Hart, which caused a stir on stage

Moving: Later in the show he was subject to a young boy being beaten by an older man, and in an admirable act he paid for the boy and his friends to be housed and schooled

Your Mum: Jonathan Ross hosted a gameshow featuring several of the hosts mothers

There were a few awkward moments - one being the first ever televised version of Radio 1's Innuendo Bingo.

Chris Stark and Joel Dommett took part in the game which saw Scott Mills play innuendo-laden sound clips out loud, while the contestants tried to keep their mouths full of water.

While this is a hit on the radio, it failed to transmit across to live TV, with Scott looking irritated at the boys' premature laughter, the audience interfering and Joel ending up ripping off his soaked shirt.

There was also an incredibly bizarre interview between Reeves and Mortimer and Susanna Reid, which saw the GMTV presenter looking as if she wanted to run off stage in embarrassment at the unfunny skit.

Innuendo Bing-no: Chris Stark and Joel Dommett took part in the game which saw Scott Mills play innuendo-laden sound clips out loud, while the contestants tried to keep their mouths full of water

Flop: While this is a hit on the radio, it failed to transmit across to live TV, with Scott looking irritated at the boys' premature laughter, the audience interfering and Joel ending up ripping off his soaked shirt

Cringe: There was also an incredibly bizarre interview between Reeves and Mortimer and Susanna Reid