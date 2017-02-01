Chinese Zookeeper Is Viciously Attacked By A Zebra

This is the moment a zookeeper was viciously attacked by a raging zebra - just three days after a man was killed by a tiger at another Chinese animal park.

Footage shows the zebra clamping its powerful jaws around the man's arm and dragging him around an enclosure at Changlong zoo in the city of Guangzhou, southern China.

The man's co-worker desperately tries to intervene, chasing the enraged animal with a long wooden stick in the hope it will release its victim.

But the zebra continues to haul the zookeeper around, dragging him from the bushes and pulling him effortlessly across the dirt.

Guests screamed as the attack started under a giant visual display which was showing a zebra running free across the plains of Africa.

The zookeeper is said to have escaped alive but suffered hand injuries in the two-minute ordeal.

It comes just days after a man in China was killed by a tiger after he tried to climb the fence in a bid to avoid paying for his entrance ticket.

The incident occurred at the Youngor Wildlife Park in the city of Ningbo, around 125 miles south of Shanghai on January 29.

The zoo has since released a statement saying that the man surnamed Zhang and his friend had scaled the wall of the enclosure to gain free access to the park.

Video footage emerged online of the tiger dragging the man under some trees and sinking its teeth into his neck as two other big cats lurked behind.

Zoo visitors raised the alarm soon after he was attacked by the predator but it took zoo staff about an hour to grapple the man from the tiger's firm grip, according to local reports.

The tigers were eventually driven away by firecrackers and a water cannon, said a report in the Beijing Youth Daily, which added that the man was rushed to hospital but later died.

One tiger in the enclosure was shot dead by local forestry bureau staff.